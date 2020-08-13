 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
You won't be able to walk up to Pass Key on the Go this year, but a Super Pass Key Special to-go is the next best thing.EXPAND
You won't be able to walk up to Pass Key on the Go this year, but a Super Pass Key Special to-go is the next best thing.
Mark Antonation

COVID Can't Kill the Pass Key Sandwich at the Colorado State Fair

Mark Antonation | August 13, 2020 | 3:02pm
AA

Traditional summer festival eats — corn dogs, funnel cakes, giant turkey legs and other portable foods — have been scarce this year, as have the festivals themselves. But the Colorado State Fair is still happening, in a way, and festival food is part of the plan.

While most of the State Fair events have either moved online (with photography, music and vegetable-growing competitions all virtual) or are limited to small groups of participants with no spectators, fair food will still be served, perfuming the hot Pueblo air with smell of deep fryers and outdoor grills. Only you won't be able to wander around the fairgrounds with your ice cream cone melting onto your fist or your jumbo dog dripping grease onto the pavement. Instead, you'll have to grab food through your car window drive-thru style.

The first ever (and hopefully only) Drive Thru Fair Food event takes place from August 28 through 31 on the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, and the organizers promise fry bread, chili cheese fries by the bucket, fried pickles, fresh-squeezed lemonade and, most importantly, Pueblo's famous Pass Key sandwiches.

Related Stories

The Pass Key Restaurant is a true Pueblo original, combining elements of red-sauce Italian, diner comfort food and, of course, green chile made with locally grown and roasted peppers. The Pass Key started out as a drive-in eatery with carhop service before converting to full service in 1969, and then in 1996, the Pagano family, who have operated the restaurant for its entire existence, launched Pass Key on the Go, a food trailer that has become an annual fixture at the state fair.

If you're going to be in Pueblo, you can't leave without a Super Pass Key Special.EXPAND
If you're going to be in Pueblo, you can't leave without a Super Pass Key Special.
Mark Antonation

First-timers will want to order the Super Pass Key Special, a sandwich built with a housemade Italian sausage patty, cheese, lettuce, mustard and mild green chiles on a "mini-loaf." Fries or onion rings should be added to complete your order.

Visitors to Drive Thru Fair Food will order and pay at the entry and then drive into the fairgrounds to pick up food at each vendor. In addition to Pass Key on the Go, you'll find Toler Brothers, Sugar's Concessions, Matt Bribiesca Concessions and Vista del Sangres serving food (although the list could grow or change). There won't be any seating or parking areas, so all the food must be taken off the fairgrounds, and the organizers ask that guests remain in their cars and wear masks while ordering and picking up food (motorcycles, bicycles and other open-air vehicles are off-limits).

The experience won't be the same as in years past, but during this pandemic we could all use a little comfort — in the form of our favorite childhood fair foods.

The Colorado State Fair's drive-thru food event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 28, through Sunday, August 30, and from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 31. For more details, see the fair's website, which will be updated before August 28 with more information.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.