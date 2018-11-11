Reader: Gay Bars Are More Important Than Yuppie Wine Bars

Denver's first Postino took over an old book-binding business.

Compound Basix, one of Denver's longest-running gay bars, held down this corner space at 145 Broadway for 25 years. But on October 28, the owners of Compound Basix and its building sold the property for just over $3 million. The address won't remain vacant for long; renovations are already in the works to turn this spot into Denver's second outpost of Phoenix-based Postino WineCafe, which currently has eight locations divided between Arizona, Texas and Colorado.

