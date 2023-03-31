You Can Now Get Philly-Style Soft Pretzels Delivered From the Pretzelry

"A pretzel can change someone's day for the better," says David Novin. Particularly a Philadelphia-style soft pretzel, with its signature figure-eight shape. "In Philly, you're always able to get pretzels. They're at convenience stores, grocery stores.... I want to push the pretzel being something that's a staple, and I'm trying to build that in Denver."
But the path to pretzel success has come with some challenges. Novin worked security and shot photography for AEG venues for nearly a decade before starting his business. He began by opening what he calls a “ghost bakery” in a commercial kitchen in July 2021 under the name Mile High Pretzel Co., focusing on making direct deliveries to pretzel fans.
When he lost that space, he opted to go the food-truck route, hitting the road last April and partnering with AEG soon after to double as the Denver Concert Truck, offering pretzels from one window and fee-free concert tickets from the other. But then the truck broke down last summer. After two months, AEG ended the partnership, and Novin had to rethink his business plan once again.
Now his pretzels are back. Novin has fully rebranded and relaunched his business as the Pretzelry, which is operating out of a ghost kitchen at 810 Vallejo Street. The goods are currently available via pickup or on Uber Eats and ChowNow, with plans to add DoorDash and Grubhub soon.
The traditional pretzels remain the star of the menu; they come in chains of six ($16.50), with or without salt. The pretzels are linked "because in Philly everyone is linked together," Novin explains, adding that the middle pretzels, with softer, chewier dough, are the most sought-after.
Dip options include yellow and spicy brown mustard along with cheese sauce. You can also opt to go for the Nugs ($7.50), little bites that are ideal for snacking on with a group. They come in a garlic butter and Parmesan flavor, as well as a sweet cinnamon, five-spice and sugar-coated option with sweet vanilla icing for dunking. A pretzel-wrapped Nathan's hot dog ($7) rounds out the current offerings, but Novin plans to continue to add more variety in the future.
He's also getting ready to launch Twists of Hope, which will raise money for different nonprofits, with a focus on organizations that work in drug addiction counseling and support the unhoused. "Every pretzel bought is $1 donated; that's the goal," he explains.
"It's a pretzel for the people," Novin concludes. And now a lot more people in the Mile High can enjoy them.