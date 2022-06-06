Social Sightings: Five Pride Month Specials That Give Back

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
June is Pride Month, and rainbow-hued specials are popping up all over town. While there will be more to come when Pride weekend arrives June 25-26, some restaurants and bars are already offering deals that give back to LGBTQIA+ causes.
Pride Pancakes are on the menu through the month at all Snooze locations. These buttermilk pancakes are filled with white chocolate chips and natural rainbow sprinkles, then topped with sweet cream drizzle, whipped mascarpone, and more rainbow.sprinkles One hundred percent of the sales from this colorful brunch option will go to the Trevor Project, which specializes in suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ youth.
Instagram: @snoozeameatery
Misfit Snack Bar inside Middleman, at 3401 East Colfax Avenue, always has a rotating menu of creative (and delicious) eats — which is why it was our 2022 pick for the Best Menu That's Full of Surprises. This month, get a taste of cucumber and melon with this dish, which comprises compressed cantaloupe wrapped in nori with juiced cucumber, thai basil oil and wasabi vinaigrette. All proceeds will go to LGBTQ+ causes.
Instagram: @misfitsnackbar
which opened in March at 4450 West 38th Avenue, has created a Pride Month cocktail called the Kamikawa, named for Aya Kamikawa, the first transgender person to seek or win elected office in Japan. It's made with light and dark rums, Brovo Spirits falernum, Chareau aloe liqueur, Grove Street Alchemy orange liqueur, lime, pineapple, cucumber and angostura bitters. All sales from the tropical libation will go to the Center on Colfax.
Instagram: @glodenver
Birdcall has a sweet Pride special: a pineapple and mango milkshake topped with whipped cream and edible rainbow glitter. A dollar from every Pride Shake sold at its Colorado locations will be donated to the Transformative Freedom Fund. The Denver-born fried chicken sandwich chain is also selling Pride Flock shirts online; $3 from each sold will also be donated.
Instagram: @eat.birdcall
Honey Elixir Bar at 2636 Walnut Street isn't your typical bar. Along with cocktails, it offers non-alcoholic potions and low-ABV jun (similar to kombucha) in a space that's inclusive and welcoming at all times. For Pride Month, it's offering an array of rainbow-hued cocktails, such as the red-hued Moulin Rouge and the bright-blue King Titan, and $1 from every rainbow cocktail sold in June will be donated to the Center on Colfax's Rainbow Alley.
Instagram: @honeyelixerbar