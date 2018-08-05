Reader: Raising Cane Gives the Bird to Homegrown Chicken Joints

Maureen Witten has been eating her way along Arapahoe Road, which stretches through the southern suburbs. Her explorations recently reached Raising Cane's in Centennial, one of five Colorado locations of a chicken-fingers chain named after owner Todd Graves's dog. Raising Cane's has plenty of rabid fans, and its success is based on only six total menu items...seven, if you count that special Cane's Sauce.
Which may not be so special, according to some readers.
Says Ryan:
Haven't tried it, but it sounds like Heinz 57, only with mayo instead of mustard.
Replies Bryan:
50/50 ketchup/mayo, course ground pepper, dash of Worcestershire sauce...you're welcome.
Adds Bob:
I ate lunch there a few weeks ago. It was pretty good but the sandwich was messy and dripping with that sauce, which was just okay. Would have preferred the sauce on the side. Probably wouldn't go back.
Advises Nicholas:
Don’t get the sandwich, just get the fingers, I always just get the Caniac, no fries, extra toast and I think it's awesome. Always hot, fresh chicken and bread.
Says Cyra:
So glad Raising Cane's came. It gave the rest of Colorado chicken the bird!
But then there's this from Luke:
Looks garbage to me. Chicken Rebel would smack the crap out of them.
Keep reading for more of Maureen Witten's stops on Arapahoe Road.
Raising Cane’s sets itself apart from other chain eateries by becoming actively involved in the local community. The Centennial branch, for instance, has done benefits for the Hope Starts Here Food Bank, the United States Bomb Tech Association, Rocky Mountain Dawgs Project and Smoky Hill High School. The decor includes memorabilia from nearby high schools as well as unique Centennial curios.
As Lyndsey Patel, the regional director of marketing for Raising Cane’s, puts it, “No two Raising Cane’s restaurants are the same. Our restaurants’ design reflects Raising Cane’s history as well as the local culture of the community. We love finding unique graphics that tell a story of the community’s history or have an interesting tie-in.”
Which is all fine, but how is the chicken? With or without that secret sauce? Share your thoughts in a comment or email cafe@westword.com.
