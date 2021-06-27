Reader: Pete's Open All Night a Sign of Normal Denver Life!

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

One of the casualties of the pandemic was the all-night restaurant concept. Under COVID restrictions, all Colorado restaurants were restricted to limited hours, which made it impossible to operate 24/7. And then once those restrictions were limited, metro Denver restaurateurs found it tough to staff their places, and as a result cut off many of the late-night hours.

But finally this weekend, Pete's Kitchen, at 1962 East Colfax Avenue, was ready to pull all-nighters on Friday and Saturday, "I decided it's time for people to come to Pete's after a night of shenanigans again," says Alex Barakos, grandson of the late Pete Contos, who created a Denver restaurant empire that included Pete's Kitchen.

And in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of this story, regulars clearly agree. Says Butch:

Finally!

Adds Bruce:

That's the sign of normal Denver life.



Notes Mike:

Just in time for Pride!! Get ready for us drunk gays!! Haha. Seriously, great news. Be kind to the employees. I'm sure after COVID and a busy weekend, they will be overwhelmed.



Recalls JT:



Miss living in that neighborhood. Pete's was/is one off my fave places to eat after-hours when I'm in Denver.



Says Emily:

This is the after-a-long-night-out joint you must try.



Concludes Arlene:

All is right with the world now.



When will Pete's go fully 24/7? That has yet to be determined, and depends largely on staffing. "It's very competitive right now," Barakos notes. "The staff are really the heart of the restaurant, so without enough people, we can't operate fully."

Were you at Pete's Kitchen this weekend? What restaurants are you eager to see return to their old hours? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.