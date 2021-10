Reader: I Love Living Here, but the Pizza Is Terrible

I love living here. The pizza is terrible.



Hops & Pie, Basic Kneads, Joy Hill, Cart Driver. …We have lots of great places. You all just like to bitch.

White Pie, Blue Pan, Fat Sully's. There, I’ve completed your list.



Only if you include Jimano's Pizzeria.



Pizzeria Lui! You're welcome.



Benny Blanco's is one of my favorites



Walter’s is still king.



I can't believe you didn't include Piante Pizza, with one restaurant on South Broadway and the other in Breckenridge.

The pizza scene has really evolved in Denver over the past decade — and Jason McGovern, who opened Denver Deep Dish in the back of Bar Car in 2012, then turned it into the standalone Crush Pizza + Tap, has documented most of the changes. In December 2018, he even embarked on a mission to eat pizza at least once a day for two months straight, as Molly Martin reports in " Denver's Pizza Scene Is Evolving, Fast ."While McGovern acknowledges that Denver has never been known for pizza, he sees potential for that to change. "I think it's becoming a pizza town," he says. "I'd like to see it become more of a pizza town." And he's helping do that, by opening another spot, Crush Wings + Tap (which also serves pizza) this month.In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of Martin's story , many readers take issue with the quality of Colorado's pizza. But in response, others serve up their favorites. Says Keif:Responds John W.:Suggests Jack:Adds John R.:Offers Tyson:Says Michael:Notes Benny:Comments Ellen: