Reader: I Love Living Here, but the Pizza Is Terrible

While McGovern acknowledges that Denver has never been known for pizza, he sees potential for that to change. "I think it's becoming a pizza town," he says. "I'd like to see it become more of a pizza town." And he's helping do that, by opening another spot, Crush Wings + Tap (which also serves pizza) this month.
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of Martin's story, many readers take issue with the quality of Colorado's pizza. But in response, others serve up their favorites. Says Keif:
I love living here. The pizza is terrible.Responds John W.:
Hops & Pie, Basic Kneads, Joy Hill, Cart Driver. …We have lots of great places. You all just like to bitch.Suggests Jack:
White Pie, Blue Pan, Fat Sully's. There, I’ve completed your list.Adds John R.:
Only if you include Jimano's Pizzeria.Offers Tyson:
Pizzeria Lui! You're welcome.Says Michael:
Benny Blanco's is one of my favoritesNotes Benny:
Walter’s is still king.Comments Ellen:
I can't believe you didn't include Piante Pizza, with one restaurant on South Broadway and the other in Breckenridge.What are your favorite pizza spots in Denver? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]