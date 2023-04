Social Sightings: Redeemer Adds Hoagies, Mexico City Lounge Has a New Happy Hour and More

click to enlarge Hops & Pie/Instagram

There's yet another reason to visit Redeemer in RiNo, one of our picks for the ten best places to get pizza in Denver. After testing out a sandwich program for months, it's officially added these creations built on housemade bread to its lunch lineup. Rotating options like a fried artichoke sandwich on focaccia and a Buffalo chicken cutlet will be available from the slice window (accessed through the back alley) every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — or until they sell out.Another pick from our best pizza list, Hops & Pie on Tennyson Street, shuttered its popular morning concept, Berkeley Donuts, last month. But while that left a hole in many of its fans' hearts, the move was for a good reason: The restaurant needed time to focus on bringing its expansive new patio to life. The 3,000-square-foot parking-lot-turned-outdoor-oasis officially debuted on March 28 and "is game, baby, pizza and beer-friendly," says Hops & Pie.Also on Tennyson Street is Wendell's, a diner that nearly closed for good when the pandemic shut down indoor dining in 2020. But rather than completely scrap the place, co-founder Kade Gianinetti sold it to restaurant-industry vets Casey Keller and her husband, Roy Benoit . Now the two are expanding the hours at Wendell's, adding dinner service on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9 p.m. Menu options include country-fried chicken and steak, bone-in pork chops, a barbecue brisket sandwich and more.Fried tacos with melty American cheese are a Den-Mex original , and if you've never had the pleasure of biting into one at Mexico City Lounge, now is the time. The family-owned joint that's been a staple on Larimer Street near Coors Field for over half a decade recently launched a new happy hour, available from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (but not on April 6, Rockies Opening Day). Deals include $5 Tecate micheladas, house margaritas and shot specials, plus the best bargain of all: BOGO tacos with the purchase of an alcoholic drink.Camp Pickle, the pickleball-focused eatertainment concept from Punch Bowl Social founder Robert Thompson, which is slated to open two locations in the Denver metro area over the next two years , has brought on a talented chef to head up the food program. Manny Barella spearheaded the Acorn team's transition to Bellota, a Mexican concept at the Source, in late 2020. Last year was big for the chef: He was named a 2022 James Beard Award semi-finalist in the national Emerging Chef category, was one of StarChefs' Rising Stars, and was a central part of the newly established Hispanic Chefs Association. Now he'll be designing a menu inspired by Mexican fare with a focus on camp-inspired cooking for Camp Pickle, as well as Mexican/American South fusion options for another Thompson project, Jaguar Bolera, which is opening in Raleigh, North Carolina.