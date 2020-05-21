Courtesy of Acorn

What We're Craving for Takeout This Week

| |

We're heading into Memorial Day weekend with food on our minds. More eateries are reopening after two months of downtime, so they're ready to cook up something good, and we'll also be tracking down some of our favorite street eats. Here's what we're craving now:

Acorn 3350 Brighton Boulevard

720-542-3721



Acorn has fired up its wood-burning oven at the Source to serve an abbreviated menu of sandwiches, entrees and sides, so we're torn between the double cheeseburger, the fried chicken sandwich and the half chicken with rosemary mashed potatoes. Make your own picks on Acorn's online menu, which also includes the house kale salad, apple strudel, smaller plates for the kids, batched cocktails and $20 bottles of wine. Service begins on Friday, May 22, and continues from 4 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday until in-house service is allowed. Acorn's sibling restaurants, Oak at Fourteenth in Boulder and Brider, are also open, so visit their websites for menus with more options.

Miss B's Vietnamese Food Truck @MissBsVietnamese



One of Denver's most consistent and unique food trucks over the past year or so, Miss B's dishes up a variety of Vietnamese specialties at breweries and other locations around the metro area. Catch up with the truck at Novel Strand Brewing (305 West First Avenue) this Saturday, May 23, for banh mi, noodle bowls, coconut curry and crispy Saigon pork rolls. Order and pay in advance on Miss B's website, then stop by to pick up your food. See the food truck's Instagram page for other dates and locations.

Nitecap Takeout at Occidental 950 West 32nd Avenue

720-536-8318



Sibling bars (and nextdoor neighbors) Occidental and Williams & Graham have combined their food and booze menus for Nitecap Takeout, which is now serving on Friday and Saturday nights. Order ahead on the Nitecap website, which offers more than a dozen premade cocktails and cocktail kits, plus beer, pizza, burgers and other bar grub. Not feeling noshy? Just tack on a fifty-cent serving of Goldfish to make your booze order legal. Plan ahead though; orders must be placed by 6 p.m. Thursday for pick-up between 5 and 9 p.m. Friday, or by 6 p.m. Friday for Saturday night pick-up.

Savory Cuisines Barbecue 5741 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

303-543-7767



Barbecue and holiday weekends go hand in hand, but smoked meats take skill and patience. Rather than sitting up all night babysitting your smoker, turn to Robert Sargent, who ran the short-lived but delicious Ghost BBQ & Spirits in Boulder. He's bringing back those great flavors for Memorial Day weekend with a pick-up or delivery special from his catering company, Savory Cuisines. Choose from ribs, pulled pork or pulled chicken, plus mac and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw and potato salad, all for $69 for a family pack that feeds four (or $17 per person). Call or email sydney@savorycuisines.com to get your order in to be ready between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, May 22, or Saturday, May 23. Savory is also running daily lunch specials Monday through Friday, so call if you're in the neighborhood and are craving green chile sweet-potato tots, Cuban sandwiches or other sandwiches, wraps and entrees.

EXPAND Courtesy of Vert Kitchen

Vert Kitchen 704 South Pearl Street

303-997-5941



We've missed the thoughtfully constructed and always satisfying sandwiches at Vert Kitchen, which reopened for takeout and delivery business on May 1. The Washington Park West eatery is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and we're looking forward to plowing through a lemon tuna sandwich, brightened with cilantro crema and marinated cucumbers. Order online for sidewalk pick-up (walk-up orders are also being accepted), which also includes bottles of wine and pre-made cocktails. Don't walk away without a chocolate chip cookie or one of the kitchen's other sweet treats.