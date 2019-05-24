Memorial Day Weekend Is Looking Rosé

To celebrate National Wine Day on Saturday, May 25, kick off your Memorial Day weekend by toasting with a glass of Colorado rosé, the perfect spring and summer wine. Delicate in flavor, rosé pairs equally well with a ham sandwich, a fresh summer salad or a fruit tart that would be drowned out by many red wines.

A great way to enjoy rosé at Denver-area wineries is to purchase a Wine Passport from Mile High Wine Tours. The passport will get you two-for-one deals, free wine tastings and discounts on bottles at select wineries. The pass pays for itself after just a few glasses.

According to Wine Business Monthly, sales of rosé have grown faster than sales in any other wine category. Colorado wineries are offering more rosé labels than ever. One of my favorites is Colterris Rosé of Cabernet, made from Western Slope grapes grown in Palisade. Part of the winery's “Canterris” line of canned wines, it's available in four-packs of single-serving cans. Don’t worry, the can does not affect the delicate taste or the rose and strawberry bouquet. Think of this canned wine as must-have hiking, picnicking or barbecuing gear.

EXPAND Colterris Winery makes rosé in a can. Colterris Winery

Rosé wines are made with red wine grapes, but unlike red wine the juice spends only a few hours in contact with the skins from which red wines take their color and tannins. Rosés can be dry, off-dry or sweet, and in color they range from pale orange to pink to red. Colorado wineries produce Rosé wine from merlot, cabernet sauvignon, temparnillo, syrah, mourvedre, cinsault and other grapes. We won't test you on this, but if you need to study up — or just drink up — here are a few upcoming options:

Now through May 27, get $2 off glasses of Rodney Strong Pinot Noir Rosé at Former Saint (650 15th Street).

Extend your holiday beyond Memorial Day at the fifth annual Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Festival on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 6 to 9:00 p.m. at the outdoor pavilion of the Omni Interlocken Resort in Broomfield. Tickets are $75 for general admission and $100 for a VIP ticket. More than 60 Rosé wines will be available for sampling and savoring plus food and live jazz music. Wear pink and have the opportunity to win a case of rosé in the “Best In Pink” contest.

Other chances to swig pink wine in the near future (as if grabbing a bottle on your back porch isn't satisfaction enough) include two special bottles pouring at Courier (1750 Welton Street) for National Rosé Day on June 9; and winemaker Charles Bieler's Rosé Road Trip Tour from 5 to 7 p.m. at Improper City (3201 Walnut Street) on Wednesday, June 12.