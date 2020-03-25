Virtual Culinary Happenings and Other Things to Do While Social Distancing

While restaurants and bars are currently closed to in-house customers, there are still plenty of food and drink happenings, only many of them are virtual. Restaurants are also doing their part to support out-of-work service industry employees, local farms and other organizations during the coronavirus crisis. Here's a list of upcoming activities in which you can safely participate, whether from your own home or as a touch-free, curbside customer:

Wednesday, March 25

All three locations of Pizzeria Locale (550 Broadway, 3483 West 32nd Avenue and 7505 East 29th Place) are donating 50 percent of all proceed from pick-up orders placed on the Pizzeria Locale website to the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation on Wednesday, March 25. "The organization’s Crisis Relief Fund efforts are providing direct relief and loans to innumerable hospitality workers and restaurants currently affected by the coronavirus shutdown," the locally owned pizza group says. Placing your order online allows Pizzeria Locale to to stagger pick up times and avoid lines forming. All three shops are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery (3563 Wazee Street) is hosting a weekly virtual wine tasting every wednesday, including this Wednesday, March 25. Join owners Marla and Chad Yetka at 7 p.m. on the Bigsby's Folly Instagram page for a live tasting of the winery's "everyday porch pounder" red blend. They'll be joined by special guest Corinne Kaplan, who has appeared on both The Amazing Race and Survivor. If you're low on wine, visit the winery's website for a menu, then text 720-626-0414 or send in an order on Instagram messaging to pick up wine growlers for 50 percent off from 4 to 7 p.m. The winery is also packaging food to-go, and will take your order out to your car to maintain social distancing.

Join The Storm Cellar for an Instagram Live wine tasting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, at 6:30 pm. Grab a bottle of Storm Cellar's 2018 Chardonnay (or just listen in) and enjoy a Q&A session about the flavors and winemaking process that went into this varietal.

Austin-based marketing firm Topograph created #ForkOffCorona as a way to provide relief, through the sale of T-shirts, for service industry employees out of work because of the coronavirus crisis. Beginning Wednesday, March 25, Topograph will host an series of Facebook live interviews with chefs all over the country. In Colorado, Kevin Grossi of the Regional in Fort Collins, Paul C. Reilly of Beast & Bottle and Coperta in Denver, and Laura Greeney of Upslope Brewing Company in Boulder will unveil the Colorado #forkoffcorona shirts and the organizations that money from purchases will go toward. Visit the ForkOffCorona Facebook event page for more details. T-shirt sales begin on April 25 and will continue for several weeks, and live interviews will continue on Facebook through April 12.

CHOW (Culinary Hospitality Outreach and Wellness) generally holds its live meetings every Monday evening, but has shifted to virtual meetings for the next few weeks. The good news is that there are now more CHOW meetings each week. Join the group at noon on Wednesday, March 25, via Zoom (at https://zoom.us/j/160673828, meeting ID 160 673 828). "Let's meet each other where we are physically and mentally!" the organization says. See the CHOW Facebook page for more details and upcoming meetings.

Friday, March 27

Uncorked Kitchen, the restaurant and cooking school at 8171 South Chester Street in Centennial, is shifting from live classes at its teaching kitchen to a new kind of shared experience: live streamed classes with matching meal kits for pick-up. The first in the series kicks of from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27, with a "dinner for two" class and a meal kit of bacon-wrapped beef filet, brandy cream sauce, smashed potatoes, roasted rosemary carrots and a prepared dessert of chocolate truffle cake (so you don't have to make that yourself). Bottles of wine can also be added (red or white, chef's choice or sommelier's choice), and there's even a meat and cheese plate as an appetizer while you cook. The kit and class run $60 plus tax for two people, which includes an email of the recipes and recorded class in case you can't tune in at the scheduled time. Once you order your kit on the cooking school's website, you can pick it up between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. ont he 27th. Call 720-9073838 when you arrive so your kit can be delivered to your car. If the Friday class sells out, don't worry; check the upcoming schedule and be on the lookout for Uncorked Kitchen's family meal kits.

Saturday, March 28

"Local farmers are struggling with declining sales as many of their restaurant clients have closed or reduced their operating hours," says the Big Red F restaurant group, which operates Lola Coastal Mexican, West End Tavern, Centro Mexican Kitchen, Zolo Grill and multiple locations of Jax Fish House and the Post Brewing Co. So the restaurants are doing their part to give farms additional outlets to sell fresh produce and other products with a series of weekly pop-up farm stands to help support Boulder County Farmers Markets. Beginning Wednesday, March 25, you can visit the Big Red F Instagram page to see contents and prices of produce boxes and the location for pick-up. This week, the pick-up location is Zolo Grill, at 2525 Arapahoe Avenue, and you can order and pay for your box on the restaurant's Farmstand web page from now through 8 a.m. Saturday, March 28, (or until the forty available boxes sell out) for pick-up between 9 and 11 a.m. that day. This week, the $30 box will include a mix of produce from from Oxford Gardens, Elliott Gardens and Rocky Mountain Fresh (expect cucumbers, mixed greens, Bibb and butter lettuce heads, arugula, mizuna, watercress, and basi).

The evening of Saturday, March 28, is Open That Bottle of Local Wine Night, when you can join wine lovers around the country in opening and posting photos of your favorite local wines online using the #openlocalwine tag on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Include the name of the winery and why you picked it to help spread the word about enjoying products from local vineyards and producers.

Sunday, March 29

"Nothing feels better for my soul than baking with other lovely humans in my own kitchen," says Shauna Lott, owner of the Long i Pie Shop. But since gathering in person is off limits for now, Lott has launched her Virtual Baking Club on Instagram. She'll be demonstrating pie crusts and fillings every Sunday at 1 p.m. live, including this Sunday, March 29, so join her and learn how to bake something new. Send the pie maker a note on Instagram messaging to @thelongipie if you want to join the free club so you can tune into the live class.

If you'd like to have an event listed here, as long as its virtual or otherwise safe for the public according to current regulations, send us the details to cafe@westword.com.