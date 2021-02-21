Reader: This Place Is Hot Again! Have a Nice Time at the Satire!

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Colfax Avenue is looking a little brighter these days, now that the neon sign outside the Satire Lounge is glowing again. After being closed for eleven months, the bar at 1920 East Colfax Avenue started pouring again on Friday night, and although the kitchen isn't serving yet, customers can get food delivered from Pete's Kitchen, another spot in the eatery empire built by the late Pete Contos.

The Satire was already a legendary venue — Bob Dylan and the Smothers Brothers both performed there in 1960 — when Contos bought the place in 1962. Now it's run by his grandson, Alex Barakos, who notes: "We've been seeing nightlife slowly coming back to Colfax Avenue."

And Satire fans are eager to welcome it back...but in the meantime, they're dishing up plenty of memories, including lines from longtime server Joe. Recalls Jason:



"This plate is hot, have a nice time." That’s how it was when I went in there with my Pops as a kid. The guy serving would say that EVERY time.

Recalls Ken:

Last time I was there was a couple years ago, and he was still working, saying in the same line. Hell, I think they even made him a T-shirt saying it.

Adds Colleen:

I say that to my husband all the time. Love the Satire Lounge!



Remembers Carolyn:



Man, the memories after concert loadouts, back in the day! So happy it's lighting up again!



Adds Sharon:

Remember going there nights after the bar scene, and for breakfasts. Definitely due for a field trip when things open up a bit more.



Suggests Sean:

The best part of the Satire Lounge is that you can order from the Pete’s kitchen menu next door, and you can drink booze at the same time.



Notes Becca:

Pete's Kitchen next door has done an amazing job of staying open and keeping folks fed throughout. Wishing them well from afar, since my health doesn't let me go inside; husband picks up at the front and we wave at the angels who wait the tables.



Says Cat:



As a young person living in Capitol Hill, I spent a lot of time there with friends. I am so glad they are coming back!



And then there's this from Douglas:

People have no appreciation anymore for a good dive bar.

When was the last time you were at the Satire? What's your favorite dive bar in Denver? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.