Comment of the Day

Reader: Just Open the Dang Doors of Casa Bonita!

November 7, 2021 8:07AM

The South Park creators immortalized Casa Bonita in a 2003 episode.
One of the last remaining obstacles to the purchase of Casa Bonita by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the Coloradans behind South Park, was removed on November 2 when the Save Casa Bonita group withdrew its objection to the potential sale.

Judge Michael E. Romero of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court still needs to sign off on the deal. But in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the news, fans of the pink entertainment palace are already applauding its takeover by the South Park creators. Says John: 
Hopefully, they put a restaurant in there.
Suggests Andrea:
Just get Taco Bell to serve food and open the dang doors.
Adds Mike:
If Trey and Matt raise the food quality merely to Taco Bell level, the line will be an hour long.
Offers Stephanie: 
Maybe they should make it like the Yum Yum Tree and have different little restaurants in there.
Recalls Michelle: 
I just loved the place when I was a kid, but I cringed any time I had to go well before 2020. I want it to be as great as we all remember it.
Notes Jay: 
This will be a win-win for Colorado if the South Park folks bring in the fans behind Save Casa Bonita. They kept this in the public eye.
Wonders Michael:
But will it be open in time for our office holiday party?
BTW, the Casa Bonita website, which went live again last March, is no longer working, but you can still follow the action through the Save Casa Bonita Facebook page.

What do you think of the South Park deal? What would you like to see done at Casa Bonita?
