Reader: Just Open the Dang Doors of Casa Bonita!

Hopefully, they put a restaurant in there.



Just get Taco Bell to serve food and open the dang doors.



If Trey and Matt raise the food quality merely to Taco Bell level, the line will be an hour long.



Maybe they should make it like the Yum Yum Tree and have different little restaurants in there.

I just loved the place when I was a kid, but I cringed any time I had to go well before 2020. I want it to be as great as we all remember it.



This will be a win-win for Colorado if the South Park folks bring in the fans behind Save Casa Bonita. They kept this in the public eye.

But will it be open in time for our office holiday party?

One of the last remaining obstacles to the purchase of Casa Bonita by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the Coloradans behind South Park, was removed on November 2 when the Save Casa Bonita group withdrew its objection to the potential sale. Judge Michael E. Romero of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court still needs to sign off on the deal.