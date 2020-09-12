Reader: The Restaurant Industry Needs the Support. Thanks, Guv!

Governor Jared Polis has declared today, September 12, Colorado Restaurant Day. According to the governor's proclamation, the restaurant industry accounts for more than 300,000 jobs and $12 billion in annual revenue in Colorado, but the COVID-19 pandemic "has threatened the survival of this critical industry, and the people it employs."

To mark the occasion, the Colorado Restaurant Association and the Denver Food & Wine Festival, which usually holds a big bash on this weekend in September, have teamed up to support restaurants and restaurant workers during a difficult time. You can help out by simply going to a restaurant or ordering takeout or delivery, and you can also donate to the Colorado Restaurant Foundation's Angel Relief Fund, which assists food-service employees and their families who have been affected by the pandemic.

The governor's proclamation provided plenty of food for thought for readers, who commented on our Colorado Restaurant Day story on Facebook. Says Eric:



The industry really needs the support. Thanks, Gov!

Asks George:

Did he allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants for this little piece of feel-good horseshit? I didn't think so.

Responds Jesse:

I'm not sure if your question is real or just a way to spread negativity during rough times. While celebrating small moments and trying to help industries stay alive is important, public health is still a priority.

Adds Dalton:

More than 200 restaurants in Denver County were approved for extended outdoor seating. It’s been great seeing so many people supporting establishments during this global pandemic that is killing roughly 1,000 Americans per day....Arvada, RiNo and Larimer have fully shut down squares to allow for seating. Community leaders should be stepping up to help, too. Also, takeout is very much an option.



Suggests Louis:



This should be Small Business/Independent Owners day. Folks are going to celebrate by going to McDonald's...



Wonders Richard:



When is Colorado Music Venue Day???



Will you be patronizing a local eatery on Colorado Restaurant Day?