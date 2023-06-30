This Food Truck Makes New York Classics, From Buffalo Wings to Beef on Weck

click to enlarge Chicken wings made just as they are in Buffalo. Chris Byard

"I was a waiter my whole life, serving mostly in fine-dining restaurants and all that, and just wanted to work for myself and thought this would be a good way to do it," says Chris Rizzo, who launched his food truck, ShaWING, in 2016.Rizzo spent most of his life on the East Coast. "I grew up in the western New York area," he says. "I was born in Rochester and lived there my whole life. After high school, I made my way to Buffalo and lived there for like nine years."In 2006, he decided it was time for a change, so he headed west. "It's Colorado, man. It's different from Buffalo in just about every way," Rizzo notes.He continued to work as a server, but also spent a lot of time "just ski bumming, doing a lot of shows and things," he recalls. "Living the Colorado life, you know. Working twenty hours a week and doing fun things for the rest of the week."Eventually, though, Rizzo wanted something more. "I went to college for business, and I never really did anything with it, so I ended up thinking that [a food truck] would work with my skill set," he says.He knew that he wanted to focus on western New York fare, and "had been thinking of names for months and bouncing them off my friends," he recalls. "I literally woke up to go skiing at A-Basin one day and left my house at 4 a.m. I'm driving down I-70, not far from my house, and it just came to me, and it was like, 'Shawing!''Rizzo shared the name, which is areference, with friends, and after receiving high praise, he decided to run with it. "Some people get it, some people don't. But the people that do get it are like, 'That's fucking awesome,'" he adds.The truck rolled up to its first event in March 2016. "It was tricky trying to get all the processes down and all that," Rizzo admits. "I was a front-of-house guy, so I never really cooked professionally. I used to make wings on my stovetop at home in a dutch oven using a candy thermometer, and just some regular cooking for me and my ex-wife. But I would say the more challenging stuff was the things I wasn't educated on, like the mechanics of a diesel engine, or commercial kitchen equipment that's not built to be in the back of a truck. ... I learned a lot on the spot, adaptive problem solving."Now seven years in, "I have a different philosophy with the truck than most trucks do," Rizzo says. "I think a lot of them are out there to make money. Obviously, making money is important, but for me, I have developed relationships with breweries and other types of locations where it might not be the best on that specific day, but I'm there all year. ... When I have an issue with the truck, they know it's a real issue and that I'm not just calling because I don't want to come in that day, which is pretty common in the food truck industry."ShaWING, of course, specializes in traditional Buffalo wings, and also offers vegetarian cauliflower "wings." Another notable item is the Roast Beef on Weck, slow-roasted top round sliced thin and served on a Kummelweck roll (a kaiser roll topped with salted caraway seeds) with mayo and horseradish.The truck typically operates three days a week, and you can find its full schedule atat WestFax Brewing, (6733 West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood, right next to Casa Bonita), where it caters to hungry Buffalo Bills fans. "I would say we do 85 percent of the Bills games at WestFax," Rizzo notes.