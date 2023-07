Lunch Break: SliceWorks Is an Affordable Go-To for a Midday Meal Downtown

click to enlarge Whether you dine in or take your order back to your desk, SliceWorks offers a quick, affordable lunch. Kristin Pazulski

click to enlarge The slices here come with a wide range of topping options. Kristin Pazulski

SliceWorks1433 17th Street (SliceWorks also has locations on East Colfax Avenue and in Castle Rock and Thornton)The LoDo location is open from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday and SaturdayVisit sliceworks.com SliceWorks is the spot for one of the cheapest lunches downtown. At $3.50 for a plain, very large slice of pizza, you could, in theory, grab some tap water and keep your midday meal under $5. The challenge is getting through the long line filled with tempting options without grabbing something more.The business was opened in 2012 by the Scileppi family, which ran pizza shops in New York and Connecticut before bringing its recipes to the Mile High and expanding to four locations today.The pizza and calzones here are already made and are warmed in the oven after you order and pay. During the lunch rush at the LoDo location, the line tends to be long, and while the experience won't take up your whole lunch break, it's not exactly grab-and-go, either.SliceWorks serves everything a pizza shop should: thick- and thin-style pies that can be made with any toppings, as well as pasta, subs, salads, calzones and wings. But for a quick lunch in LoDo, go for the options displayed in the glass case; huge pizzas cut into large slices, stuffed pizzas and a selection of calzones and stromboli, with helpful signs that explain each pizza and the price.All slices cost $3.50 to $5, including the staples: plain, white and The "Works." You can also opt for what SliceWorks calls "gourmet" slices in options such as Buffalo chicken, tomato pesto, jalapeño popper with cream cheese and grape jelly, the burger-inspired Big Mac with a sesame seed crust, and the Baked Potato.At $6.50, the stuffed pizza slices — basically a calzone in pizza form — are a filling alternative to a traditional slice. SliceWorks has two options: meat or veggie.Sub sandwiches, pasta and salads range from $9 to $17, and the aray includes Cobb salad, penne alla vodka and chicken parmigiana. In the cold case, you'll find Boylan sodas and ready-to-grab classic Italian desserts like cannoli and tiramisu, as well as a New York-style cheesecake and a gluten-free peanut butter pie.There is also a full bar, if you're looking to pair your pizza with a cocktail, beer or glass of wine. We won't tell your boss. Brooklyn's Finest Pizza , at 825 16th Street, where you can get a plain slice for $3.75 with additional toppings for $0.50 each. Anthony's Pizza & Pasta , at 1601 West 19th Street inside Milepost Zero at McGregor Square, where a plain slice runs you $4.95 and toppings are also $0.50 a piece.Check out more of our favorite spots for pizza by the slice.