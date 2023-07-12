Lunch Break: SliceWorks Is an Affordable Go-To for a Midday Meal Downtown

While some people are still working from home, many are back in the office, which means the lunch break is making a big comeback, too. For those working near the 16th Street Mall, options for a solid meal at a good price from a local spot are getting easier to come by (even if you have to navigate the ongoing construction to reach them). This week, get a fast, affordable slice.
What: SliceWorks
Where: 1433 17th Street (SliceWorks also has locations on East Colfax Avenue and in Castle Rock and Thornton)
When: The LoDo location is open from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday
For more information: Visit sliceworks.com.
The business was opened in 2012 by the Scileppi family, which ran pizza shops in New York and Connecticut before bringing its recipes to the Mile High and expanding to four locations today.
The pizza and calzones here are already made and are warmed in the oven after you order and pay. During the lunch rush at the LoDo location, the line tends to be long, and while the experience won't take up your whole lunch break, it's not exactly grab-and-go, either.
All slices cost $3.50 to $5, including the staples: plain, white and The "Works." You can also opt for what SliceWorks calls "gourmet" slices in options such as Buffalo chicken, tomato pesto, jalapeño popper with cream cheese and grape jelly, the burger-inspired Big Mac with a sesame seed crust, and the Baked Potato.
At $6.50, the stuffed pizza slices — basically a calzone in pizza form — are a filling alternative to a traditional slice. SliceWorks has two options: meat or veggie.
Sub sandwiches, pasta and salads range from $9 to $17, and the aray includes Cobb salad, penne alla vodka and chicken parmigiana. In the cold case, you'll find Boylan sodas and ready-to-grab classic Italian desserts like cannoli and tiramisu, as well as a New York-style cheesecake and a gluten-free peanut butter pie.
There is also a full bar, if you're looking to pair your pizza with a cocktail, beer or glass of wine. We won't tell your boss.
Similar spots nearby:
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza, at 825 16th Street, where you can get a plain slice for $3.75 with additional toppings for $0.50 each.
Anthony's Pizza & Pasta, at 1601 West 19th Street inside Milepost Zero at McGregor Square, where a plain slice runs you $4.95 and toppings are also $0.50 a piece.
Check out more of our favorite spots for pizza by the slice.