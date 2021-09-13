Support Us

Social Sightings: A Rooftop Burger Pop-Up Is Coming and More

September 13, 2021 5:48AM

Forget fries: At Smash & Grab, it's all about chips and caviar.
Molly Martin
Monday mornings are tough. But this new series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Smash & Grab, a pop-up that was regularly serving out of the Wayback on Tennyson all summer, made our ten best burgers list for its no-nonsense smash burgers served alongside natural wines and Lay's with caviar. Now it's adding something new to the mix: rooftop views. Smash & Grab recently announced a September 21 pop-up at Corrida in Boulder, but as with its prior events, the rest of the details will be shared only on Instagram, @smashandgrabco.
MBP, which stands for Moods. Beats. Potions., opened in July and is owned by Pure Hospitality, the food- and-beverage vertical of the FlyFisher Group, which is focused on activating the historic Five Points neighborhood. Now the high-end eatery with a menu of American classics is adding something new to its lineup: hibachi. It's partnered with Kavi's Hibachi Grill to bring flat-top entertainment every Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m.
click to enlarge ANDY WHISKEY
Andy Whiskey
The Happy Hour Handbook was created during the COVID shutdown as a labor of love by Jeffrey Knott and Emily McKenna and Mainspring, the group behind Blue Sparrow Coffee, Queen's Eleven and Room for Milly. It contains cocktail recipes from some of Denver's top bars and restaurants, including Williams & Graham and the Green Russell. Now the book's been selected as one of the top ten best new cocktail books by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation's Spirited Awards. Cheers!
Get a copy: Details on how to order online or purchase in person are on the book's website.

click to enlarge Charred broccolini with bagna cauda and pine nut furikake was one of Parti's pop-up dishes. - MOLLY MARTIN
Charred broccolini with bagna cauda and pine nut furikake was one of Parti's pop-up dishes.
Molly Martin
Last week at Middleman on Colfax was a real Parti. That's because Parti, which started as a fine-dining to-go concept called Bento in 2020, took over the kitchen for five days with a menu that included chow chow prawns, Nashville hot chicken katsu and more. Where will it show up next? You'll have to follow Parti to find out, but the bold flavors it showed off at Middleman have us hungry for more.
click to enlarge MOLLY MARTIN
Molly Martin
It's the tail end of peach season. If you come across any, buy them and make this super-simple recipe with cast iron-caramelized — well, these leaned toward burnt but were still delicious — peaches and green chiles (Pueblo if you can find them, since they're in season now, too). Get the recipe in this story about peaches by chef Paul Reilly of Coperta and the now-closed Beast + Bottle.
