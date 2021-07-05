Social Sightings: A $5 Pizza, Gua-Bao Birria and More

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Monday mornings are tough. But this new series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted over the past week, posted by our favorite restaurants and bars. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.



Bar Dough put a new happy hour item on the menu, and it's a must-try: a personal-sized deep-dish pizza for just $5. Anyone who ever earned a free personal-pan pizza coupon from Pizza Hut for reading will have flashbacks of the best kind while eating this.

Instagram: @bardoughden

Mack Harden, son of the legendary late Denver newspaper columnist Penny Parker and a New York City service-industry professional for fourteen years, has penned an essay for Grub Street about the current hiring woes at restaurants that's an important read.

Union Station seafood favorite Stoic & Genuine teased a tasty-looking new menu item: scallops with corn purée, succotash, fried okra and basil.

Instagram: @stoicandgenuine

EXPAND Project Angel Heart's cereal drive kicked off July 1. From the Hip Photo

Local nonprofit Project Angel Heart, which provides medically tailored meals, also distributes over 200 breakfast bags a week to clients in the metro area. It's currently hosting a virtual cereal drive: A donation of just $20 can provide up to ten boxes of cereal for the cause. Instagram: @projectangelheart

Babettes, a bakery that also serves some of the best pizza around, has put up some recent photos like this sandwich and that burger, both of which have us ready to hop in the car ASAP.

Instagram: @babettesartisan

To the Wind Bistro closed for a break from July 4 through 13, but is reopening with a Picnic on the Beach dinner collaboration with Ratio Beerworks that will run through July 17 for $72/person. Call 303-316-3333 for reservations.

Instagram: @to_the_wind_bistro

Highland's Dimestore Delibar introduced a new cocktail: House of the Rising Sun, a sweet tea sangria made with vodka from the Family Jones.

Instagram: @dimestoredelibar

Check out the new toy food truck Pho King Rapidos recently acquired...

Instagram: @pho_king_rapidos

You might notice some construction at Stanley Marketplace for a while...but you might also be able to live right next door to it come 2022.

Instagram: @ohheystanley

Boulder fine-dining heavyweight Frasca has a new chef, Rob Hurd, whose summer menu includes this chilled apricot soup.

Instagram: @frascafoodwine

Birria is everywhere, and now Yuan Wonton, the food truck with a cult following, has its own spin on it: gua-bao birria.

Instagram: @yuanwonton



What did we miss? Send tips to cafe@westword.com.