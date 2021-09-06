Social Sightings: A New Restaurant Is Coming to RiNo and More

Julep, a Southern eatery in RiNo, was one of many restaurants that closed in 2020 during pandemic dining restrictions. Now its space at 3258 Larimer Street is set to reopen as The Greenwich, under Deleores Tronco, one of the original co-owners of Work & Class. Tronco left Denver in 2016 to open a restaurant in New York City, the Banty Rooster, which was hit hard by the pandemic as well; its last day of service was August 22. The Greenwich, named for the NYC street where the Banty Rooster was located, is planning a fall debut.
We Don't Waste works to recover unused food and redistribute it to nonprofits that feed those in need. Its biggest annual fundraiser event is Fill a Plate for Hunger, set for September 23 this year, and volunteers are needed. Check out all the opportunities on the organization's website.
Instagram: @wedontwaste
told you about the food at Nest, the cafe inside Nurture: A Wellness Marketplace that's housed in an old school off Federal Boulevard. Not only is this a great spot to grab a flavorful and healthy bite, it's also an ideal spot for work sessions. Now its back patio space is open, so you can check items off your to-do list while enjoying a dosa in the fresh air.
Instagram: @visitnurture
Instagram: @blackcatboulder
Jungle, on Monday, September 6, from 5 to 10 p.m.
Instagrams: @yachtclubbar and @deathandcompany
Have you spotted any interesting food news? Let us know at cafe@westword.com.