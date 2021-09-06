Support Us

Social Sightings: A New Restaurant Is Coming to RiNo and More

September 6, 2021 6:34AM

The space at 3258 Larimer Street will soon reopen as The Greenwich.
The space at 3258 Larimer Street will soon reopen as The Greenwich.
Monday mornings are tough. But this new series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Julep, a Southern eatery in RiNo, was one of many restaurants that closed in 2020 during pandemic dining restrictions. Now its space at 3258 Larimer Street is set to reopen as The Greenwich, under Deleores Tronco, one of the original co-owners of Work & Class. Tronco left Denver in 2016 to open a restaurant in New York City, the Banty Rooster, which was hit hard by the pandemic as well; its last day of service was August 22. The Greenwich, named for the NYC street where the Banty Rooster was located, is planning a fall debut.
We Don't Waste works to recover unused food and redistribute it to nonprofits that feed those in need. Its biggest annual fundraiser event is Fill a Plate for Hunger, set for September 23 this year, and volunteers are needed. Check out all the opportunities on the organization's website.
We recently told you about the food at Nest, the cafe inside Nurture: A Wellness Marketplace that's housed in an old school off Federal Boulevard. Not only is this a great spot to grab a flavorful and healthy bite, it's also an ideal spot for work sessions. Now its back patio space is open, so you can check items off your to-do list while enjoying a dosa in the fresh air.
We're in peak tomato season! Head to Black Cat's farm store, at 4975 Jay Road in Boulder, to pick up these Afghan Orange and Burrell Special varieties. It's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
The Yacht Club cocktail bar that once was located in the Source popped up on September 2 at the Ramble Hotel in the Garden, the second-floor Death & Co space that's been closed since the pandemic. The Yacht Club is planning to reopen soon in a yet-to-be-announced location; in the meantime, the Garden is hosting another pop-up: Boulder tiki bar Jungle, on Monday, September 6, from 5 to 10 p.m.
Have you spotted any interesting food news? Let us know at cafe@westword.com.

