Social Sightings: Brunch at Ace, Peach Pizza, Cocktail Recipes and More

Monday mornings are tough, but digesting this new series shouldn't be. Social Sightings is a collection of interesting food tidbits that we've spotted over the past week, posted by our favorite restaurants and bars. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Ping pong is back at Ace Eat Serve, and now the Uptown eatery has brunch, too — and the roster isn't your typical bacon and eggs breakfast menu. Instead, you'll find kimchi bloody Marys, scallion pancakes, tall and fluffy Japanese pancakes, and much more. Available on Sundays only, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Instagram: @ace_eat_serve
Golden photographer Rick Sounders is sharing his "90 Drinks of Summer" series on Instagram, complete with recipes for concoctions like a vibrant blue Sex in the Driveway and the Key Lime Coconut Mojito, which looks like it should definitely be invited to your next summer get-together.
Instagram: @sounders1301
Moon Racoon Baking Co. made these savory croissant creations topped with Carolina gold pork belly burnt ends, collards and cornbread in collaboration with the Lost Boys. Will they have more this week? We hope so.
Instagram: @moonracoonbakingc
Chocolate ramen? With strawberries and pork? We're confused and intrigued by this post from Ramen Star. If you try it, tell us what you think, cafe@westword.com!
Instagram: @ramenstardenver
Dive destination Don's Club Tavern has a beer that may remind you of high school...
Instagram: @donsclubtavern
Peach season means it's time for the return of customer-favorite peach pies at Lakewood's Pizzeria Lui!
Instagram: @pizzerialui
Did you enjoy Occidental owner Sean Kenyon's evisceration of a one-star Yelp reviewer on July 1? Then check out 3 Stars Podcast, where three industry pros review Yelp reviewers.
Instagram: @3starspodcast
We Don't Waste is helping to provide food to those in need with pop-up markets in under-served neighborhoods, where fresh produce, lean protein and dairy products are available completely free of charge. The schedule as well as volunteer opportunities are posted on the organization's website.
Instagram: @wedontwaste
Famous J's Original Pizza has ditched the delivery apps and gone local. It's partnered with worker-owned and operated Confluence Courier, and now has an expanded delivery area.
Instagram: @famousoriginaljspizza
Birdcall just announced a new location opening in August at 4996 East Hampden Avenue in Cherry Hills Village. This one will have two drive-through lanes, a patio and a full tequila bar. Cheers!
Instagram: @eat.birdcall
