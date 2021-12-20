Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Social Sightings: A New Brunch to Try in the New Year and More

December 20, 2021 5:56AM

A basket of pastries will be on the menu at Bellota's new brunch.
A basket of pastries will be on the menu at Bellota's new brunch. Bellota/Instagram
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Bellota, one of the 100 restaurants we can't live without, is giving us another reason to visit. Starting January 1, it's launching a new brunch with such items as chilaquiles, enchiladas de huevo, a green Bloody Mary made with tomatillos, and a pastry basket loaded with concha, dulce de leche tart, chocolate almond croissant and orejas. The eatery at the Source will be open only for brunch on New Year's Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. After that, brunch will be available every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Instagram: @bellotadenver

click to enlarge MOLLY MARTIN
Molly Martin
The Greenwich, which opened in RiNo in late September, is one of the places stepping up Denver's pizza game. More evidence of that: the meatball pie, topped with Colorado lamb meatballs and a spicy tomato sauce, and drizzled with tangy honey labneh. The crust is sourdough, made using chef Justin Freeman's ten-year-old starter. 
Instagram: @thegreenwichdenver

click to enlarge MOLLY MARTIN
Molly Martin
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen is a nose-to tail, root-to-tip eatery that incorporates scrap ingredients in its cooking. It was listed as one of Bon Appétit's 2021 "Heads of the Table" in September, and recently added dinner service. Head in for an evening meal to try such offerings as crispy potato skins loaded with queso, sour cream, bacon and caramelized onions.
Instagram: @sullivanscrapkitchen

SEAN KENYON/INSTAGRAM
Sean Kenyon/Instagram
The original Instagram account for Occidental, the bar that made an epic Yelp review comeback earlier this year, was hacked and deactivated last week. Unable to reach Instagram for help, Occidental has started a fresh new account. One of the 100 bars we can't live without, this is a spot you'll definitely want to follow for the latest news.
Instagram: @occidental_bar

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


TACOS TEQUILA WHIKSEY/INSTAGRAM
Tacos Tequila Whiksey/Instagram
Head into Tacos Tequila Whiskey's City Park or Highland locations to catch the last few days of its annual 12 Days of Tamales special. Here's the remaining lineup:
December 20: Lamb neck (Highland only; City Park closed Monday)
December 21: Rajas con queso
December 22: Pollo rojo
December 23: Green chile pork
Instagram: @ttw_denver
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation