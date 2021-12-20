Social Sightings: A New Brunch to Try in the New Year and More

Bellota, one of the 100 restaurants we can't live without, is giving us another reason to visit. Starting January 1, it's launching a new brunch with such items as chilaquiles, enchiladas de huevo, a green Bloody Mary made with tomatillos, and a pastry basket loaded with concha, dulce de leche tart, chocolate almond croissant and orejas. The eatery at the Source will be open only for brunch on New Year's Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. After that, brunch will be available every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Greenwich, which opened in RiNo in late September, is one of the places stepping up Denver's pizza game. More evidence of that: the meatball pie, topped with Colorado lamb meatballs and a spicy tomato sauce, and drizzled with tangy honey labneh. The crust is sourdough, made using chef Justin Freeman's ten-year-old starter.
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen is a nose-to tail, root-to-tip eatery that incorporates scrap ingredients in its cooking. It was listed as one of Bon Appétit's 2021 "Heads of the Table" in September, and recently added dinner service. Head in for an evening meal to try such offerings as crispy potato skins loaded with queso, sour cream, bacon and caramelized onions.
Occidental, the bar that made an epic Yelp review comeback earlier this year, was hacked and deactivated last week. Unable to reach Instagram for help, Occidental has started a fresh new account. One of the 100 bars we can't live without, this is a spot you'll definitely want to follow for the latest news.
December 20: Lamb neck (Highland only; City Park closed Monday)
December 21: Rajas con queso
December 22: Pollo rojo
December 23: Green chile pork
