Social Sightings: Crowds Show After Viral TikTok and More

October 18, 2021 6:57AM

Eli Stone's update on Clawful was a positive one.
Monday mornings are tough. But this new series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

After a Vietnamese Cajun seafood restaurant in Lakewood went viral on TikTok in early October, the Korean immigrant owners and the restaurant's one and only staff member were hopeful that business would pick up. And it did. "The weekend was absolutely crazy, and it’s continuing already into the week," said Eli Stone, the person who posted the original video. A follow-up TikTok shows crowds enjoying food and highlights the volunteers who showed up to help.
Instagram: @eatclawful
click to enlarge LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Restaurateur Jennifer Jasinski is having a big month. The first Colorado chef to win a James Beard award was inducted into the MenuMasters Hall of Fame on October 4, is gearing up to open the Ponti at the Denver Art Museum on October 24, and on October 11 appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Check out the segment and her recipes for Colorado lamb loin with Grenache-poached pears and chanterelles.
Instagram: @chefjenjasinski
CASA CROBU/INSTAGRAM
Some may call this time of year fall, but more important, it's pasta season. And when you're not in the mood for cooking or a big night out, local company Casa Crobu has you covered. Even when cooking from frozen, its lasagna and other pasta dishes taste fresh. For a limited time, a new item is available to stash in your freezer: butternut squash ravioli. You can also add on brown butter and sage for a complete meal with pretty much zero work.
HOP ALLEY/INSTAGRAM
A different kind of noodle with butternut squash is back on the menu at Hop Alley: Zhajiang mian is chewy wheat noodles from Sun Noodles with a ground pork and fermented soybean sauce. If you haven't been to this RiNo Chinese spot in a while, this is your sign to make a reservation ASAP.
Instagram: @hopalleydenver
click to enlarge PIRATE ALLEY
A totally different special caught our eye this past week, and it'll soon be back at Pirate Alley, the venture from the former owners of Julep that serves po'boys out of Stir Cooking School during lunch Wednesday through Friday. That's wine and braised octopus with white-bean purée and arugula. Get your hands (or...tentacles?) on one while you can.
Instagram: @piratealleydenver
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
