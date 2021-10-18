Social Sightings: Crowds Show After Viral TikTok and More

Monday mornings are tough. But this new series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
After a Vietnamese Cajun seafood restaurant in Lakewood went viral on TikTok in early October, the Korean immigrant owners and the restaurant's one and only staff member were hopeful that business would pick up. And it did. "The weekend was absolutely crazy, and it’s continuing already into the week," said Eli Stone, the person who posted the original video. A follow-up TikTok shows crowds enjoying food and highlights the volunteers who showed up to help.
Instagram: @eatclawful
was inducted into the MenuMasters Hall of Fame on October 4, is gearing up to open the Ponti at the Denver Art Museum on October 24, and on October 11 appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Check out the segment and her recipes for Colorado lamb loin with Grenache-poached pears and chanterelles.
Instagram: @chefjenjasinski
Casa Crobu has you covered. Even when cooking from frozen, its lasagna and other pasta dishes taste fresh. For a limited time, a new item is available to stash in your freezer: butternut squash ravioli. You can also add on brown butter and sage for a complete meal with pretty much zero work.
Hop Alley: Zhajiang mian is chewy wheat noodles from Sun Noodles with a ground pork and fermented soybean sauce. If you haven't been to this RiNo Chinese spot in a while, this is your sign to make a reservation ASAP.
Instagram: @hopalleydenver
Instagram: @piratealleydenver