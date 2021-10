Social Sightings: Crowds Show After Viral TikTok and More

click to enlarge Live with Kelly and Ryan

Casa Crobu/Instagram

Hop Alley/Instagram

click to enlarge Pirate Alley

After a Vietnamese Cajun seafood restaurant in Lakewood went viral on TikTok in early October, the Korean immigrant owners and the restaurant's one and only staff member were hopeful that business would pick up. And it did. "The weekend was absolutely crazy, and it’s continuing already into the week," said Eli Stone, the person who posted the original video. A follow-up TikTok shows crowds enjoying food and highlights the volunteers who showed up to help.Restaurateur Jennifer Jasinski is having a big month. The first Colorado chef to win a James Beard award was inducted into the MenuMasters Hall of Fame on October 4, is gearing up to open the Ponti at the Denver Art Museum on October 24, and on October 11 appeared on Check out the segment and her recipes for Colorado lamb loin with Grenache-poached pears and chanterelles.Some may call this time of year fall, but more important, it's pasta season. And when you're not in the mood for cooking or a big night out, local company Casa Crobu has you covered. Even when cooking from frozen, its lasagna and other pasta dishes taste fresh. For a limited time, a new item is available to stash in your freezer: butternut squash ravioli. You can also add on brown butter and sage for a complete meal with pretty much zero work.A different kind of noodle with butternut squash is back on the menu at Hop Alley : Zhajiang mian is chewy wheat noodles from Sun Noodles with a ground pork and fermented soybean sauce. If you haven't been to this RiNo Chinese spot in a while, this is your sign to make a reservation ASAP.A totally different special caught our eye this past week, and it'll soon be back at Pirate Alley, the venture from the former owners of Julep that serves po'boys out of Stir Cooking School during lunch Wednesday through Friday. That's wine and braised octopus with white-bean purée and arugula. Get your hands (or...tentacles?) on one while you can.