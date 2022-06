Social Sightings: Cool Off With New Ice Cream Flavors

Pints Peak/Instagram

Summer officially starts June 21, but sweltering temperatures hit weeks ago. Thankfully, Denver's ice cream scene is hot (er...cold?). High Point Creamery's three locations have new summer flavors available in pints and scoops, including the brand-new Orange Dreamsicle as well as a frozen take on hot chocolate, if you're missing winter.Caitlin Howington started Pints Peak after being laid off from a catering job during the pandemic. This summer, you can find her frozen treats at the Boulder Farmers' Market on Saturdays and the South Pearl Street Farmers' Market on Sundays, when she's scooping new flavors like Honeycomb Vanilla, Peach Smash Sorbet and Cuban Coffee, which you can get in her brown sugar cones (now available in big and little sizes).Heaven Creamery, which now has locations in RiNo, Cherry Creek, Centennial, Belmar and Avon, was inspired by mango season and the flavor of sweet and spicy chamoy to create its newest seasonal addition, Mango Chamoy Sorbet.An OG of Denver's ice cream scene, Little Man can always be depended on for favorites like its signature salted Oreo. But now you can enjoy it while playing free, family-friendly bingo from 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday, all summer long.