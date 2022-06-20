Social Sightings: Cool Off With New Ice Cream Flavors

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Summer officially starts June 21, but sweltering temperatures hit weeks ago. Thankfully, Denver's ice cream scene is hot (er...cold?). High Point Creamery's three locations have new summer flavors available in pints and scoops, including the brand-new Orange Dreamsicle as well as a frozen take on hot chocolate, if you're missing winter.
Instagram: @highpointcreamery
Caitlin Howington started Pints Peak after being laid off from a catering job during the pandemic. This summer, you can find her frozen treats at the Boulder Farmers' Market on Saturdays and the South Pearl Street Farmers' Market on Sundays, when she's scooping new flavors like Honeycomb Vanilla, Peach Smash Sorbet and Cuban Coffee, which you can get in her brown sugar cones (now available in big and little sizes).
Instagram: @pintspeak
Instagram: @heavencreamery
An OG of Denver's ice cream scene, Little Man can always be depended on for favorites like its signature salted Oreo. But now you can enjoy it while playing free, family-friendly bingo from 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday, all summer long.
Instagram: @littlemanicecream