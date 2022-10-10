Social Sightings: Our Food Editor's Five Favorite Recent Bites

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
As the weather turns colder, I turn to carbs, which come in a double dose on the breakfast sandwich named the Basic at Bodega, which recently opened in Sunnyside. The opening menu is short — owner Cliff Blauvelt plans to slowly expand offerings and hours — but breakfast is already very popular. And this sandwich hits all the breakfast basics, in the best possible way. The buttered, toasted poppyseed Kaiser bun is soft and squishy; the American cheese is perfectly melted; there's crisp bacon cooked right into the eggs; and tater tots give it an extra dose of heartiness.
The fried rice was supremely satisfying, and the steamed buns come loaded with perfectly roasted pork belly, but Lee's favorite — and now mine — is the bulgogi, which comes out fajita-style on a sizzling pan loaded with flavorful beef and mushroom.
And while I'm still on the fence about a hamburger that you must eat with a fork and a knife, this burger is definitely the most decadent in town. At $28 (without fries), it may also be the most expensive, but the combination of American cheese, pickled mustard seeds, smoked mayo and beer-braised onions piled on a big burger that's literally swimming in pepper gravy indeed kicks ass.
