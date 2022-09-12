Social Sightings: Our Food Editor's Five Favorite Recent Bites

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
I ate a whole lot of sandwiches in July while researching our list of the ten best sandwich shops in Denver, and now I just can't seem to stop. But it's impossible to slow down on sandwiches when there are options as good as this one from chef Bo Porytko's Misfit Snackbar inside Middleman on Colfax.
Middleman is a place I frequent for three reasons: the $6 old fashioned during happy hour, the chips (aka confit and fried potatos) with rotating dip, and the ever-changing menu of fun, flavorful options. In August, Porytko served up the Chopped Kimcheese Sandwich, inspired in part by the chopped cheese trend in Denver as well as the kimchi cheesesteak he once served from the sandwich window at his now-closed restaurant Rebel. The menu here has already changed again, but Porytko's latest lineup includes plenty of new, tempting choices, like a bo ssam Korean platter, Nashville hot yakatori, and a PLT (pig ear, lettuce and tomato.
Instagram: @misfitsnackbar
Instagram: @a5denver
Instagram: @belfioreitaliansausage
ecently visited Rebel Bread for one of its factory tours, so when a carb craving hit, it was on my mind. The location off South Broadway has a small walk-up counter where you can grab loaves of sourdough and other goodies, but I can't get over the family-sized bagel (pictured with a strawberry for size reference). It would indeed easily serve four, but it's no novelty. Crisp on the outside, chewy inside, it was one of the most impressive bagels this New York-born writer has found in Denver.
Instagram: @rebelbreaddenver
Despite how it may seem, I eat more than bread-based items. During an indulgent meal at Corrida in Boulder (complete with sunset views of the Flatirons), dishes ran the gamut from sardines with brown butter powder to steak, of course — the restaurant has a regenerative beef program in partnership with the Savory Institute. But of all the delicious bites, my favorite was the perfectly cooked Spanish octopus served with a pasilla chile puree, potatoes and pepitas. If you want to splurge on a memorable meal, this four-year-old spot is a stellar choice.
Instagram: @corrida_boulder