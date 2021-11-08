Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Social Sightings: Five New Fall Dishes to Try

November 8, 2021 5:59AM

The new birria grilled cheese at FNG.
The new birria grilled cheese at FNG. TAG Restaurant Group
Monday mornings are tough. But this new series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

This week, we stumbled across a smattering of new dishes to try around town. Here are the highlights:

After closing for nearly four months because of a labor shortage, restaurateur Troy Guard reopened his West Highland eatery FNG with a refreshed menu. One highlight is a play on birria tacos, which have become increasingly popular this year. At FNG, they get the grilled-cheese treatment with slow-cooked bison brisket layered with asadero, Oaxaca and Jack cheese; they're served with fries that manage to stay crispy even when they cool down, pickled red onion that can be added for a fresh, acidic bite, and the best part: spiced au jus for dipping.
Instagram: @fngrestaurant
PONY UP/INSTAGRAM
Pony Up/Instagram
A dipping sauce of another kind awaits at Pony Up, a late-night haven for industry workers (or anyone looking for a solid meal after 10 p.m.). The restaurant and bar recently announced the return of a seasonal favorite: the Thanksgiving turkey dip. Only available in November and December, it's loaded with sliced turkey, cranberry mayo and sausage sage stuffing, served with sage gravy on the side.
Instagram: @ponyupdenver
click to enlarge BARBOSA'S BARBEQUE
Barbosa's Barbeque
During festival season, Barbosa's Barbeque sold hundreds of chili dogs in Telluride and Buena Vista. Now it's bringing them to its Denver pop-ups. Check Barbosa's website for the schedule and keep an eye on social media for weekly specials so that you can score a smoked 1/4 pound beef frank loaded with brisket chili made with New Mexico red chile, shredded cheese, pickled red onions and cilantro.
Instagram: @barbosasbarbeque
click to enlarge MUSIC CITY HOT CHICKEN
Music City Hot Chicken
Music City Hot Chicken, which got its start in Fort Collins, finally brought its stellar hot chicken to Denver in August when it opened a walk-up counter inside TRVE Brewing on South Broadway. Now there's another reason to visit: weekend brunch. Available Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., it includes four new menu items, including MCHC's take on chicken and waffles: a buttermilk waffle with tenders, honey butter and Fireball maple syrup.
Instagram: @mchcden
BENZINA INSTAGRAM
Benzina Instagram
Music City's not the only spot boasting a new brunch. East Colfax Italian eatery Benzina, which debuted in May, has created its own take on the weekend mid-day feast, available from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Options include classic eggs Benedict with pancetta and Calabrian chile Hollandaise, along with avocado toast, pizza, a breakfast spaghetti and more.
Instagram: @benzinadenver
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation