Social Sightings: Five New Fall Dishes to Try

Monday mornings are tough. But this new series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
This week, we stumbled across a smattering of new dishes to try around town. Here are the highlights:
After closing for nearly four months because of a labor shortage, restaurateur Troy Guard reopened his West Highland eatery FNG with a refreshed menu. One highlight is a play on birria tacos, which have become increasingly popular this year. At FNG, they get the grilled-cheese treatment with slow-cooked bison brisket layered with asadero, Oaxaca and Jack cheese; they're served with fries that manage to stay crispy even when they cool down, pickled red onion that can be added for a fresh, acidic bite, and the best part: spiced au jus for dipping.
Pony Up, a late-night haven for industry workers (or anyone looking for a solid meal after 10 p.m.). The restaurant and bar recently announced the return of a seasonal favorite: the Thanksgiving turkey dip. Only available in November and December, it's loaded with sliced turkey, cranberry mayo and sausage sage stuffing, served with sage gravy on the side.
Barbosa's website for the schedule and keep an eye on social media for weekly specials so that you can score a smoked 1/4 pound beef frank loaded with brisket chili made with New Mexico red chile, shredded cheese, pickled red onions and cilantro.
Music City Hot Chicken, which got its start in Fort Collins, finally brought its stellar hot chicken to Denver in August when it opened a walk-up counter inside TRVE Brewing on South Broadway. Now there's another reason to visit: weekend brunch. Available Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., it includes four new menu items, including MCHC's take on chicken and waffles: a buttermilk waffle with tenders, honey butter and Fireball maple syrup.
Benzina, which debuted in May, has created its own take on the weekend mid-day feast, available from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Options include classic eggs Benedict with pancetta and Calabrian chile Hollandaise, along with avocado toast, pizza, a breakfast spaghetti and more.
