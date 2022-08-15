Social Sightings: Five Spots Serving Fun and Tasty Specials

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings offers a quick taste of interesting food tidbits that we've recently spotted. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
It's easy to slip into the habit of always ordering the same thing at your favorite restaurants, but some kitchens make it tougher by offering fun and creative specials. For instance, Brutal Poodle's regular menu is full of heavy hitters (much like its playlist), but it also goes all in for off-the-menu items, which are often inspired by its favorite bands. Recent examples include Mac-tallica Headbanger Mac & Cheese, the I Did It All for the Cookie ice cream sundae, and the Nathan Explosion, a relleno-topped burger honoring the frontman of fictional metal band Dethklok.
its sandwich of the week special. From five-spice fried chicken to a banh mi with crispy pork belly to smoked brisket, you never know what special you'll find on any given visit — and we wouldn't have it any other way.
planning a move to a bigger location on East 14th Avenue this year) is well known for its breakfast sandwiches, but it should be on your list of lunch spots, too. It regularly offers new midday options, such as the Spicy Lamborghini with braised lamb and feta or a cold-cut combo on its airy focaccia. Pastry flavors change monthly as well, which means there are many reasons to visit here, and visit often.
just opened a vegan pizza place called Everyday Pizza. While "vegan" may turn some people off, the best way to get a taste of Trisha and Sam Maher's "vegetable-forward" approach to food is at Somebody People's Sunday Supper, which offers a prix fixe menu of five courses for $35 per person. The menu changes weekly, but it never disappoints and is always surprising in its appeal to meat lovers and veggie lovers alike.
