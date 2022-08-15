Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Social Sightings: Five Spots Serving Fun and Tasty Specials

August 15, 2022 7:01AM

A recent special at the Brutal Poodle called Mac-tallica.
A recent special at the Brutal Poodle called Mac-tallica. The Brutal Poodle/Instagram
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings offers a quick taste of interesting food tidbits that we've recently spotted. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

It's easy to slip into the habit of always ordering the same thing at your favorite restaurants, but some kitchens make it tougher by offering fun and creative specials. For instance, Brutal Poodle's regular menu is full of heavy hitters (much like its playlist), but it also goes all in for off-the-menu items, which are often inspired by its favorite bands. Recent examples include Mac-tallica Headbanger Mac & Cheese, the I Did It All for the Cookie ice cream sundae, and the Nathan Explosion, a relleno-topped burger honoring the frontman of fictional metal band Dethklok.
Instagram: @brutalpoodledenver

Hops & Pie/Instagram
Pizza and beer are a classic combo, and one that Hops & Pie does right. But we also love this Tennyson spot for its sandwich of the week special. From five-spice fried chicken to a banh mi with crispy pork belly to smoked brisket, you never know what special you'll find on any given visit — and we wouldn't have it any other way.
Instagram: @hopsandpiedenver
La Fillette/Instagram
Eighth Avenue bakery La Fillette (which is planning a move to a bigger location on East 14th Avenue this year) is well known for its breakfast sandwiches, but it should be on your list of lunch spots, too. It regularly offers new midday options, such as the Spicy Lamborghini with braised lamb and feta or a cold-cut combo on its airy focaccia. Pastry flavors change monthly as well, which means there are many reasons to visit here, and visit often.
Instagram: @lafilette_bakery
Fire on the Mountain/Instagram
Not only does Fire on the Mountain offer a new sauce flavor monthly, it also goes far beyond wings with its regularly rotating specials. Before August ends, stop by the Highland location for fried cheese curds, a peach and feta salad, and the Carver, a sandwich with grilled chicken breast tossed in spicy peanut sauce, wasabi mayo and peanut coleslaw on ciabatta.
Instagram: @fotmdenver
David Williams
The owners of vegan eatery Somebody People just opened a vegan pizza place called Everyday Pizza. While "vegan" may turn some people off, the best way to get a taste of Trisha and Sam Maher's "vegetable-forward" approach to food is at Somebody People's Sunday Supper, which offers a prix fixe menu of five courses for $35 per person. The menu changes weekly, but it never disappoints and is always surprising in its appeal to meat lovers and veggie lovers alike.
Instagram: @somebodypeopledenver
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation