Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Social Sightings: Food Truck News You Need to Know as the Season Kicks Off

May 8, 2023 6:01AM

The Sinatra is a classic take on the chopped cheese from Big Apple Bodega.
The Sinatra is a classic take on the chopped cheese from Big Apple Bodega. Molly Martin
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

For some, spring signals the start of camping and hiking season; for others, it's all about catching games at Coors Field. But in the food world, the return of warmer weather signifies one thing: It's peak food truck season.

And there have been several developments on the scene. Big Apple Bodega, which specializes in NYC-style chopped cheese sandwiches (a specialty that's been gaining popularity in the Mile High) is one of the many trucks that will be making appearances at Civic Center Eats when the popular lunchtime series returns on May 17.

Big Apple Bodega recently made a big move, into the CloudKitchens facility at 2171 South Grape Street. Now it can dish out its sandwiches via delivery, too; ordering is available on all major apps.
click to enlarge
Look for the big blue bear to find some pho poutine.
Courtesy of Pho King Rapidos
Several other popular food trucks have made the jump to brick-and-mortars. Pho King Rapidos is off the streets as it prepares to debut inside Avanti on May 9. It will also soon debut a location in Park Hill that it will share with another favorite mobile food business, Yuan Wonton, as well as artisan bakery Sweets & Sourdough.

Chile con Quesadilla, a bright-pink truck that serves some seriously good Mexican eats, will still be making appearances around town. But now you can count on getting the goods at its brick-and-mortar in Brighton.

Hungry for more? Check all of our coverage of Denver's thriving food truck scene, including options like Rebel's by-the-scoop cookie dough; the family-run Mukja, which serves up Korean cheese dogs and recently came up a winner on the Food Network's Food Truck Prize Fight; and our 2023 pick for Best Food Truck/Cart Maíz, which specializes in fried gorditas
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation