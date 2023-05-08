Social Sightings: Food Truck News You Need to Know as the Season Kicks Off

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
For some, spring signals the start of camping and hiking season; for others, it's all about catching games at Coors Field. But in the food world, the return of warmer weather signifies one thing: It's peak food truck season.
And there have been several developments on the scene. Big Apple Bodega, which specializes in NYC-style chopped cheese sandwiches (a specialty that's been gaining popularity in the Mile High) is one of the many trucks that will be making appearances at Civic Center Eats when the popular lunchtime series returns on May 17.
Big Apple Bodega recently made a big move, into the CloudKitchens facility at 2171 South Grape Street. Now it can dish out its sandwiches via delivery, too; ordering is available on all major apps.
Pho King Rapidos is off the streets as it prepares to debut inside Avanti on May 9. It will also soon debut a location in Park Hill that it will share with another favorite mobile food business, Yuan Wonton, as well as artisan bakery Sweets & Sourdough.
Chile con Quesadilla, a bright-pink truck that serves some seriously good Mexican eats, will still be making appearances around town. But now you can count on getting the goods at its brick-and-mortar in Brighton.
Hungry for more? Check all of our coverage of Denver's thriving food truck scene, including options like Rebel's by-the-scoop cookie dough; the family-run Mukja, which serves up Korean cheese dogs and recently came up a winner on the Food Network's Food Truck Prize Fight; and our 2023 pick for Best Food Truck/Cart Maíz, which specializes in fried gorditas.