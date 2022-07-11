Support Us

Social Sightings: La Rola Is Moving Into a Brick-and-Mortar and More Food News

July 11, 2022 5:55AM

La Rola is rolling into Littleton.
La Rola is rolling into Littleton. La Rola Colombian Kitchen/Instagram
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Colombian fare is coming to Littleton. La Rola announced that it has closed its cloud kitchens in preparation for an upcoming brick-and-mortar location at 5350 South Santa Fe Drive opening (hopefully) later this summer. The concept got its start as a food truck before moving into Zeppelin Station. It transitioned to an online ordering-only setup for the past month, but is now fully focused on getting the Littleton outpost ready. The new location of the family-owned business will serve favorites like arepas, empanadas and the popular Billionaire hot dog, loaded with a long list of ingredients including ham, bacon, pineapple and a quail egg on top.
Instagram: @larolacolombiankitchen
PLATES BY THE POUND BBQ/INSTAGRAM
Plates by the Pound BBQ/Instagram

A local favorite is getting saucy. Aaron Gonerway, who opened his popular Saturday-only barbecue joint, Plates by the Pound, in Aurora last year after starting the business from his home during the pandemic, has a new reason to celebrate. After fifteen years of tinkering with the recipe, his sauce will soon be available by the bottle at the restaurant and on his website. Stock up for your next home cookout.
Instagram: @platesbythepoundbbq
VOGHERA APERICENA/INSTAGRAM
Voghera Apericena/Instagram

Crepes are popping up on Tennyson. Every Monday through Saturday from 7 to 10:30 a.m., visit Voghera Apericena for its crepes and coffee service to go. The menu includes three options: Nutella with strawberries and whipped cream; cinnamon and sugar; and mushrooms, spinach and cheese.
Instragam: @voghera_apericena
