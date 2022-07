Social Sightings: La Rola Is Moving Into a Brick-and-Mortar and More Food News

Plates by the Pound BBQ/Instagram

Colombian fare is coming to Littleton. La Rola announced that it has closed its cloud kitchens in preparation for an upcoming brick-and-mortar location at 5350 South Santa Fe Drive opening (hopefully) later this summer. The concept got its start as a food truck before moving into Zeppelin Station. It transitioned to an online ordering-only setup for the past month, but is now fully focused on getting the Littleton outpost ready. The new location of the family-owned business will serve favorites like arepas, empanadas and the popular Billionaire hot dog, loaded with a long list of ingredients including ham, bacon, pineapple and a quail egg on top.A local favorite is getting saucy. Aaron Gonerway, who opened his popular Saturday-only barbecue joint, Plates by the Pound , in Aurora last year after starting the business from his home during the pandemic, has a new reason to celebrate. After fifteen years of tinkering with the recipe, his sauce will soon be available by the bottle at the restaurant and on his website . Stock up for your next home cookout.Crepes are popping up on Tennyson. Every Monday through Saturday from 7 to 10:30 a.m., visit Voghera Apericena for its crepes and coffee service to go. The menu includes three options: Nutella with strawberries and whipped cream; cinnamon and sugar; and mushrooms, spinach and cheese.