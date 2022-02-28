Support Us

Social Sightings: Three Mardi Gras Celebrations in Denver

February 28, 2022 5:59AM

Jax Fish House
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Jax Fish House is getting into the Fat Tuesday spirit at all of its locations. On March 1, stop by for such specials as a $20 crawfish boil; king cake beignets for $10; crawfish, oyster or catfish po'boys for $14; and 22-ounce huricanes for $18.
Instagram: @jaxfishhouse
click to enlarge BONANNO CONCEPTS
Bonanno Concepts
French 75, at 717 17th Street, is normally closed on Tuesdays, but it's opening up on March 1 to celebrate Mardi Gras. Reservations for the party are available on Tock for a $15-per-person deposit (that amount will be deducted from your bill). Festivities include live music, Cajun food specials and classic New Orleans cocktails.
Instagram: @french75_denver
click to enlarge DANIELLE LIRETTE
Danielle Lirette
Que Bueno Suerte, at 1518 South Pearl Street, is throwing a Fat Tuesday party on March 1 as well, complete with a DJ, bead throws and G4 tequila drink specials — not exactly a traditional booze choice for Mardi Gras, but laissez les bon temps rouler! Reservations can be made on OpenTable.
Instagram: @quebuenosuerte
