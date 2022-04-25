Social Sightings: New Food Trucks Are Hitting the Streets

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at recent food tidbits we've spotted. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
One of Denver's best pizza places is going mobile. Blue Pan, which is known for its rectangular Detroit-style pies with a crispy cheese edge, is ready to debut its new food truck — which means that soon, you'll be able to book Blue Pan for events. Pizza at a wedding? Count us in.
Instagram: @bluepanpizza
Chef Zuri Rezendiz will soon take his skills on the road with a new food truck. For nine years, Rezendiz worked for Elise Wiggins, first at Panzano and then eventually moving with her when she opened Italian eatery Cattivella in Central Park. Last year, he made another move, becoming the executive chef at Shanahan's Steakhouse. But this will be his last month there, as he's going all in with his Luchador food truck. "This will be my baby full-time. So happy for it," he says.
Instagram: @luchador.foodtruck
The Easy Vegan is now on six wheels. The veggie-forward street-food venture was a pandemic startup, and owners Alexi Mandolini and Taylor Herbert are about to set up shop inside the school bus that used to be on the patio at Rita's Law, a now-closed bar. In an Instagram announcement, the Easy Vegan says: "We’re so heckin’ happy that our good pal Rita is entrusting us to take this baddie out on the town this summer!"
Instagram: @theeasyvegandenver
Philly soft pretzels are popping up all over town since Mile High Pretzel Co. recently hit the road in its new food truck. Owner David Novin started the business last summer, bringing hot and fresh "pretzels for the people," as he says, to the Mile High.
Instagram: @milehighpretzelco
A whole bunch of food trucks will soon be heading to Westminster, where Run Westy Run, a new food-truck park, is getting ready to open in a half-acre dirt lot next to the Westminster light rail station. The idea has been a work in progress since last summer, but it's finally close to reality. And what, exactly, is Run Westy Run? "We're a community space, built around our food trucks, our bar, and events," it reveals on Instagram. "We have a roster of food trucks that'll rotate every day. We have three tasty breweries, a winery, a coffee roaster as our partners. We're going to have live music, and art, and events. ... Our bar is in a converted shipping container. We're outside, where one should be when clinking glasses and breaking bread with friends and family."
Instagram: @run.westy.run