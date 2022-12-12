Social Sightings: Our Food Editor's Five Favorite Recent Bites

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
I spent the last few weeks finalizing our latest editions of the 100 metro Denver bars we can't live without
and the 100 metro Denver restaurants we can't live without
, so I was ordering a bit more takeout than normal (though I still managed to get out for plenty of in-person eating experiences). One of my tried-and-true spots for a quick and flavorful meal to go is Thai Pot Cafe on South Colorado Boulevard, which serves my favorite take on drunken noodles in town. There's always a nice char on the thick noodles, plus you can choose any heat level (zero to seven is "American hot" while a ten is "Thai mild," with options going up from there). The best part, though, is that it's loaded with a variety of veggies, including eggplant, green beans, tomatoes, onions and broccoli; I often opt for tofu for a super-satisfying meat-free meal.
Instagram: @thaipotcafe191
Tokio came through on a cold night with its smartly packaged delivery ramen. The noodles and all the goodies, including a jammy soy egg, tender-crisp bok choy and cha syu pork were in one bowl, with the creamy cheddar and jack cheese-spiked broth for the Cremoso Diablo ramen packaged separately. It was easy to combine them and heat for a few minutes, which left everything tasting as fresh as it does at the restaurant.
Instagram: @tokio_denver
Thanks to our proximity to an international airport, Denver gets amazing fresh seafood from around the world, and there are a number of sushi spots in town that are totally worth a splurge night (Sushi Den, Tamaki Den, Foraged, Sushi Sasa and Sushi Ronin, to name a few). But when I want a good time at a dependable spot that offers some great deals, I always end up at Jett on East Colfax. The staff is energetic and friendly, recently installed projectors play underwater scenes on the walls, the playlist is full of pop-music bangers, and the sushi arrives on boats or platters complete with flowers, dry ice and flashing lights. And hot sake always seems to be on a buy-one-get-one-free special.
For more info:
Visit jettasiankitchendenver.com
This year, Dimestore Delibar landed on our favorite bars list
, but it serves way more than boozy libations; it's also known for its Dimeroll-style sandwiches. On a recent visit, though, I skipped the straight-up sandwiches and opted for a burger instead, which checked all the boxes when it comes to excellence in that category: fresh-baked bun, tasty special sauce, double patties and a pleasing amount of pickle and onion. It may even be a contender for next year's best burgers list
.
Instagram: @dimestoredelibar
Bastien's, the old-school spot that's home to the sugar steak, is a must-visit. But while I enjoy going all in on a full dinner here, more often than not I end up popping in on the bar side for a round of cocktails to kick off the evening. My typical order is a classic vodka martini, "Colfax dirty," shaken tableside and served in a metal cup. On my last visit, though, I opted for something a little different: Bastien's Filthy Martini, which is made with your choice of vodka or gin, a mix of olive and pepperoncini brine, and a dash of black pepper. I sipped two before heading across the street to the PS Lounge for a classic Colfax double header that did not disappoint.
Instagram: @bastiensrestaurant