Social Sightings: Our Food Editor's Five Favorite Recent Bites

click to enlarge Molly Martin

click to enlarge Molly Martin

click to enlarge Molly Martin

click to enlarge Molly Martin

I spent the last few weeks finalizing our latest editions of the 100 metro Denver bars we can't live without and the 100 metro Denver restaurants we can't live without , so I was ordering a bit more takeout than normal (though I still managed to get out for plenty of in-person eating experiences). One of my tried-and-true spots for a quick and flavorful meal to go is Thai Pot Cafe on South Colorado Boulevard, which serves my favorite take on drunken noodles in town. There's always a nice char on the thick noodles, plus you can choose any heat level (zero to seven is "American hot" while a ten is "Thai mild," with options going up from there). The best part, though, is that it's loaded with a variety of veggies, including eggplant, green beans, tomatoes, onions and broccoli; I often opt for tofu for a super-satisfying meat-free meal.Tokio came through on a cold night with its smartly packaged delivery ramen. The noodles and all the goodies, including a jammy soy egg, tender-crisp bok choy and cha syu pork were in one bowl, with the creamy cheddar and jack cheese-spiked broth for the Cremoso Diablo ramen packaged separately. It was easy to combine them and heat for a few minutes, which left everything tasting as fresh as it does at the restaurant.Thanks to our proximity to an international airport, Denver gets amazing fresh seafood from around the world, and there are a number of sushi spots in town that are totally worth a splurge night (Sushi Den, Tamaki Den, Foraged, Sushi Sasa and Sushi Ronin, to name a few). But when I want a good time at a dependable spot that offers some great deals, I always end up at Jett on East Colfax. The staff is energetic and friendly, recently installed projectors play underwater scenes on the walls, the playlist is full of pop-music bangers, and the sushi arrives on boats or platters complete with flowers, dry ice and flashing lights. And hot sake always seems to be on a buy-one-get-one-free special.Visit jettasiankitchendenver.com

This year, Dimestore Delibar landed on our favorite bars list , but it serves way more than boozy libations; it's also known for its Dimeroll-style sandwiches. On a recent visit, though, I skipped the straight-up sandwiches and opted for a burger instead, which checked all the boxes when it comes to excellence in that category: fresh-baked bun, tasty special sauce, double patties and a pleasing amount of pickle and onion. It may even be a contender for next year's best burgers list Bastien's, the old-school spot that's home to the sugar steak, is a must-visit. But while I enjoy going all in on a full dinner here, more often than not I end up popping in on the bar side for a round of cocktails to kick off the evening. My typical order is a classic vodka martini, "Colfax dirty," shaken tableside and served in a metal cup. On my last visit, though, I opted for something a little different: Bastien's Filthy Martini, which is made with your choice of vodka or gin, a mix of olive and pepperoncini brine, and a dash of black pepper. I sipped two before heading across the street to the PS Lounge for a classic Colfax double header that did not disappoint.