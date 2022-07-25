Social Sightings: Four Pasta Dishes to Try ASAP

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
It's way too hot to cook pasta at home (especially if you don't have central air...), but the carb cravings are still strong, and Denver restaurants are serving up some stellar pasta options right now.
The eye-catching layers of Il Posto's lasagna have us dreaming of this dish; consider this an official request to have the occasional special added to the permanent menu. In the meantime, make sure to follow Il Posto on Instagram to see its Sunday specials so that you know when this beauty is making an appearance. Instagram: @il_posto_rino
twenty Denver hospitality pros chosen as 2022 StarChefs Rising Stars. "As part of Rising Stars Restaurant Week, we are happy to feature one of chef Brian’s signature dishes on our menu through August 2," the restaurant says. That dish: a classic bolognese over funghetti semolina pasta and topped with Grana Padano.
Instagram: @cart_driver_lohi
Instagram: @benzinadenver
Instagram: @olivia_pasta