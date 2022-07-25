Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Social Sightings: Four Pasta Dishes to Try ASAP

July 25, 2022 5:54AM

Il Posto's lasagna.
Il Posto's lasagna. Il Posto/Instagram
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

It's way too hot to cook pasta at home (especially if you don't have central air...), but the carb cravings are still strong, and Denver restaurants are serving up some stellar pasta options right now.

The eye-catching layers of Il Posto's lasagna have us dreaming of this dish; consider this an official request to have the occasional special added to the permanent menu. In the meantime, make sure to follow Il Posto on Instagram to see its Sunday specials so that you know when this beauty is making an appearance.  Instagram: @il_posto_rino
Social Sightings: Four Pasta Dishes to Try ASAP
Star Chefs
Cart-Driver LoHi chef Brian Wilson was one of twenty Denver hospitality pros chosen as 2022 StarChefs Rising Stars. "As part of Rising Stars Restaurant Week, we are happy to feature one of chef Brian’s signature dishes on our menu through August 2," the restaurant says. That dish: a classic bolognese over funghetti semolina pasta and topped with Grana Padano.
Instagram: @cart_driver_lohi
Social Sightings: Four Pasta Dishes to Try ASAP
Benzina/Instagram
Benzina on East Colfax has a new pasta on the menu right now: eggplant ravioli. Pro tip: get a seat at the chef's counter here to watch the kitchen crew work their magic as they whip up pasta, pizza and more.
Instagram: @benzinadenver
Social Sightings: Four Pasta Dishes to Try ASAP
Olivia/Instagram
Olivia chef/owner Ty Leon is a pasta master, and while the restaurant often adds new variations, the lobster spaghetti has become a staple. If you haven't tried it yet, this is your sign to make it happen, stat.
Instagram: @olivia_pasta
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation