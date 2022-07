Social Sightings: Four Pasta Dishes to Try ASAP

Star Chefs

It's way too hot to cook pasta at home (especially if you don't have central air...), but the carb cravings are still strong, and Denver restaurants are serving up some stellar pasta options right now.The eye-catching layers of Il Posto's lasagna have us dreaming of this dish; consider this an official request to have the occasional special added to the permanent menu. In the meantime, make sure to follow Il Posto on Instagram to see its Sunday specials so that you know when this beauty is making an appearance.Cart-Driver LoHi chef Brian Wilson was one of twenty Denver hospitality pros chosen as 2022 StarChefs Rising Stars . "As part of Rising Stars Restaurant Week, we are happy to feature one of chef Brian’s signature dishes on our menu through August 2," the restaurant says. That dish: a classic bolognese over funghetti semolina pasta and topped with Grana Padano.Benzina on East Colfax has a new pasta on the menu right now: eggplant ravioli. Pro tip: get a seat at the chef's counter here to watch the kitchen crew work their magic as they whip up pasta, pizza and more.Olivia chef/owner Ty Leon is a pasta master, and while the restaurant often adds new variations, the lobster spaghetti has become a staple. If you haven't tried it yet, this is your sign to make it happen, stat.