Social Sightings: Eat Pierogi to Support Ukraine and More

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
"My grandparents emigrated here from Ukraine (please don’t call it the Ukraine, we hate that) after World War II when it was still under the thumb of the USSR but never once would they have referred to themselves as Russian. They were proudly and staunchly Ukrainian and I could not have been more privileged to have been raised Ukrainian American by their example," writes chef Bo Porytko of Misfit Snack Bar at Middleman on Colfax, in an Instagram post. In honor of Ukraine, Porytko is serving rabbit-and potato-stuffed pierogi with mustard cream sauce and fried dill, "celebrating the colors of Ukraine (blue and yellow, designating the bright blue skies and golden yellow fields). All proceeds will be donated to charities aiding the people of Ukraine.
Instagram: @misfitsnackbar
Red Square Bistro at 1512 Larimer Street may be named for a famous site in Russia, but its stance on the war against Ukraine is clear with this Instagram post that puts all responsibility for the violence squarely on Putin. It's the first post the restaurant has made since June 2021.
Instagram: @redsquarebistro
Latke Love at 699 West Littleton Boulevard in Littleton has renamed its badass Reuben after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Back this week, with a new name and still awesome," it says. Another update: The Russian dressing is now dubbed Ukrainian dressing.
Instagram: @latkelove