Social Sightings: Barbecue Pops Up on Broadway and More

Starting this week, you have a second chance to score smoked meats from Plates by the Pound BBQ. The takeout-only restaurant has been popular since it opened September 18, but only serves on Saturdays. Starting November 3, though, you now can find owner Aaron Gonerway slinging ribs, brisket, pulled pork and more at new bar TrashHawk Tavern every Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m.
A fresh fall pie is on the menu at Pizzeria Locale using ingredients from a new purveyor brought on by culinary director Jordan Wallace. Topped with sweet fig preserves, savory prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, Gorgonzola and Parmesan along with peppery arugula, balsamic vinegar and garlic oil, this pizza ($12) packs in a whole lot of autumn flavor.
Denver Beer Co. introduced its new food truck this week. The DBC Eats menu is loaded with options that pair well with DBC's brews, including wings, cheeseburgers and street tacos. You can find it at the Platte Street taproom near the beer garden every Thursday through Sunday serving lunch and dinner.
The Fifth String (in the former home of Old Major) has added brunch to its lineup. Available on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the menu includes a variety of traditional brunch favorites, including shrimp and grits, a breakfast sandwich made with River Bear sausage, and the crispy cheese and mushroom omelet drizzled with Hollandaise.
will become permanent in 2022. One spot is getting a jump on that move by bringing back its pandemic-era outdoor seating option: Fish N Beer set up its insulated fishing tents this week. They offer a cozy place to dine, even when temperatures drop.
