Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Social Sightings: Barbecue Pops Up on Broadway and More

November 1, 2021 5:59AM

Social Sightings: Barbecue Pops Up on Broadway and More
Plates by the Pound BBQ/Instagram
Monday mornings are tough. But this new series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Starting this week, you have a second chance to score smoked meats from Plates by the Pound BBQ. The takeout-only restaurant has been popular since it opened September 18, but only serves on Saturdays. Starting November 3, though, you now can find owner Aaron Gonerway slinging ribs, brisket, pulled pork and more at new bar TrashHawk Tavern every Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m.
Instagram: @platesbythepoundbbq
click to enlarge PIZZERIA LOCALE
Pizzeria Locale

A fresh fall pie is on the menu at Pizzeria Locale using ingredients from a new purveyor brought on by culinary director Jordan Wallace. Topped with sweet fig preserves, savory prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, Gorgonzola and Parmesan along with peppery arugula, balsamic vinegar and garlic oil, this pizza ($12) packs in a whole lot of autumn flavor.
Instagram: @pizzerialocale
click to enlarge DENVER BEER CO.
Denver Beer Co.

Denver Beer Co. introduced its new food truck this week. The DBC Eats menu is loaded with options that pair well with DBC's brews, including wings, cheeseburgers and street tacos. You can find it at the Platte Street taproom near the beer garden every Thursday through Sunday serving lunch and dinner.
Instagram: @denverbeerco

THE FIFTH STRING/INSTAGRAM
The Fifth String/Instagram
Highland restaurant The Fifth String (in the former home of Old Major) has added brunch to its lineup. Available on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the menu includes a variety of traditional brunch favorites, including shrimp and grits, a breakfast sandwich made with River Bear sausage, and the crispy cheese and mushroom omelet drizzled with Hollandaise.
Instagram: @the.fifth.string
FISH N BEER/INSTAGRAM
Fish N Beer/Instagram
On October 26, Mayor Hancock announced that Denver's temporary outdoor dining program will become permanent in 2022. One spot is getting a jump on that move by bringing back its pandemic-era outdoor seating option: Fish N Beer set up its insulated fishing tents this week. They offer a cozy place to dine, even when temperatures drop.
Instagram: @fishnbeer_denver
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation