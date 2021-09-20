Social Sightings: Two Thai Places to Try and More

Like things hot? We recently got delivery from Ros Siam in Jefferson Park and ordered the pad prik khing (stir fried chili paste with bell peppers and green beans) "very hot" — and can confirm that this spot does not skimp on the spice. It also excels at turning out some very flavorful Thai food. Need to cool off? Pair your spicy order with the neau nam tok, warm sliced beef with slices of onion and romaine that has strong, sour notes from lime and freshness from mint leaves; it's served with sticky rice.
Taste of Thailand is a much older Thai spot; it's been around for 26 years, the last six on South Broadway. At this time of year, it offers seasonal, Colorado-inspired specials that use local produce like Palisade peaches, Pueblo chiles and veggies from the owner's own garden. Options include three types of stir fry: ginger peach, chile peach and basil eggplant, along with chile pad kee mao and chile kow pad kra prow fried rice. These dishes should be on the menu for around three weeks; once they're gone, Taste of Thailand's flu shot soup will return to the menu for fall and winter.
Over in LoHi's Life House hotel, Wildflower recently introduced some seasonal dishes including the Fig Brûlée, a playful take on a beet salad with whipped goat cheese and a fruity, pink peppercorn sauce with a pistachio crisp on top. Pair it with a Frontier Fog cocktail made with Earl Grey and served in a teacup.
La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, which cooks up a Yucatán specialty, black tacos al pastor, every Thursday through Sunday starting at 6 p.m. Instead of the more common red al pastor marinade, this pork is slathered with one made using blackened mole chiles. Tacos are $3 each and available until they sell out.
Gum Pop Presents on September 18, Mad Lemon, a brand-new, Denver-based hard lemonade company was on hand, sampling its canned boozy beverages. After selling lemonade at farmers' markets for years, owners Corina Remer, Shona Paterson and Maxwell Hawk made the jump to adding vodka to the mix, and the result will hit store shelves on October 1. Mad Lemon beverages will be available at Argonaut, Mrs. B's downtown location, Colorado Beverage Company, Joy Wine & Spirits, Champa Street Liquors and Wines off Wynkoop in classic lemonade and a raspberry Key lime variety. The perfectly tart drinks are made with all-natural ingredients and sweetened with a kiss of maple syrup.
