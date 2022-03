Social Sightings: Where to Find Cacio e Pepe Crullers and More

To the Wind/Instagram

Pirate Alley/Instagram

It may be Monday, but that shouldn't keep you from daydreaming about Sunday bunch — especially because we just spotted new, must-try dishes. Sunday Vinyl at Union Station serves brunch on Sundays only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it recently introduced some fresh additions including a cacio e pepe-inspired cruller and a grilled sandwich loaded with mortadella and raclette cheese.Like Misfit Snack Bar and Mizuna , To the Wind Bistro, at 3333 East Colfax Avenue, is using its menu to raise funds for Ukraine. It's currently serving a beet-infused martini made with Bear Creek Distillery's rye vodka. The cocktail is $14, and all proceeds will be donated to the Ukrainian Refugee Fund.Soon, it'll be easier to score po'boys in Denver. Pirate Alley Po'Boys started as a side window pop-up at Southern eatery Julep, but when chef/co-owner Kyle Foster closed the restaurant, Pirate Alley moved into Stir Cooking School, at 3215 Zuni Street. After this week, though, the po'boys are going on pause — for a very good reason: The venture is going to make a move into a new, permanent location. The details are TBA, but you can get a fix this Tuesday, March 15, through Friday, March 18, before Pirate Alley goes on hiatus. Pre-orders are available online