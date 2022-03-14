Support Us

Social Sightings: Where to Find Cacio e Pepe Crullers and More

March 14, 2022 5:58AM

Sunday Vinyl/Instagram
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

It may be Monday, but that shouldn't keep you from daydreaming about Sunday bunch — especially because we just spotted new, must-try dishes. Sunday Vinyl at Union Station serves brunch on Sundays only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it recently introduced some fresh additions including a cacio e pepe-inspired cruller and a grilled sandwich loaded with mortadella and raclette cheese.
Instagram: @sundayvinyldenver
TO THE WIND/INSTAGRAM
To the Wind/Instagram
Like Misfit Snack Bar and Mizuna, To the Wind Bistro, at 3333 East Colfax Avenue, is using its menu to raise funds for Ukraine. It's currently serving a beet-infused martini made with Bear Creek Distillery's rye vodka. The cocktail is $14, and all proceeds will be donated to the Ukrainian Refugee Fund.
Instagram: @to_the_wind_bistro
PIRATE ALLEY/INSTAGRAM
Pirate Alley/Instagram
Soon, it'll be easier to score po'boys in Denver. Pirate Alley Po'Boys started as a side window pop-up at Southern eatery Julep, but when chef/co-owner Kyle Foster closed the restaurant, Pirate Alley moved into Stir Cooking School, at 3215 Zuni Street. After this week, though, the po'boys are going on pause — for a very good reason: The venture is going to make a move into a new, permanent location. The details are TBA, but you can get a fix this Tuesday, March 15, through Friday, March 18, before Pirate Alley goes on hiatus. Pre-orders are available online.
Instagram: @piratealleydenver
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor.
