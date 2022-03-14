Social Sightings: Where to Find Cacio e Pepe Crullers and More

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
It may be Monday, but that shouldn't keep you from daydreaming about Sunday bunch — especially because we just spotted new, must-try dishes. Sunday Vinyl at Union Station serves brunch on Sundays only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it recently introduced some fresh additions including a cacio e pepe-inspired cruller and a grilled sandwich loaded with mortadella and raclette cheese.
Misfit Snack Bar and Mizuna, To the Wind Bistro, at 3333 East Colfax Avenue, is using its menu to raise funds for Ukraine. It's currently serving a beet-infused martini made with Bear Creek Distillery's rye vodka. The cocktail is $14, and all proceeds will be donated to the Ukrainian Refugee Fund.
Pre-orders are available online.
