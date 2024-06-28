 Skyline Beer Garden Debuts in Downtown Denver | Westword
Beer Garden Debuts in Skyline Park for the Summer

It includes a quality list of brews from Odell, Prost, Bootstrap and more plus eats from Blessed BBQ.
June 28, 2024
Skyline Park has activated the beer garden for the summer.
As part of its goal to "activate our center city in ways that spark wonder and excitement and help people to rediscover downtown post-pandemic,” the Downtown Denver Partnership (DDP) has launched Skyline Beer Garden for the summer as part of a year-round activation of Skyline Park.

One of the features of the garden is Blessed BBQ. Run by Steve Shireman, the business started as a hobby before turning into a true passion. “I started crafting barbecue for family and friends, discovering I had a gift for it,” says Shireman, who had been operating from a kiosk on the 16th Street Mall before moving to the beer garden. He adds that he prides himself in serving authentic Texas-style barbecue using high-quality, hormone-free meats including USDA Prime beef.

The menu at Blessed BBQ includes smoked chicken, pork and brisket, as well as cheddar jalapeno sausage links, mac bowls, barbecue sundaes made with two layers of food and barbecue nachos along with sides such as coleslaw, mac and cheese, pit beans and potato salad.
Folks will need some beers to wash that 'cue down, and there’s a good reason why this is called a beer garden. The current tap list showcases a variety of quality brews from Odell Brewing, Prost Brewing, Bootstrap Brewing, Stem Ciders, and Firestone Walker. Hard seltzers and non-alcoholic beers are also available in cans.

The Downtown Denver Partnership is making a strong push to offer attractive options for visitors and residents alike. Skyline Park will also host weekly movies every Saturday from July 6 to August 31. The lineup includes Shrek, Freaky Friday and Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse. There is a miniature golf course as well.

“Activations like the beer garden and the many events that are taking place across downtown this summer help people from all over our city and region, [as well as visitors] to fall in love with all the center city has to offer all over again,” the DDP tells Westword. “ It’s our hope that when someone comes downtown for the beer garden, they are inspired to come back again and again to enjoy our dynamic retailers and restaurants, world-class arts and entertainment offerings, and joy-filled public spaces.”

Skyline Beer Garden is located at Skyline Park at 16th and Arapahoe. It is open from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday 1 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit summerindenver.com.
