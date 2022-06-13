Eight Beers to Try This Summer

click to enlarge Bierstadt Lagerhaus and Finn's Manor's annual collab. Bierstadt Lagerhaus

As the temperatures heat up, breweries across Colorado are releasing beers geared towards the warm summer season. From corn and rice lagers to fruited IPAs and Belgian table beers, a wide range of easy drinking, yet flavor forward beers are coming out.As wear near the first official day of summer on June 21, here are eight seasonal sippers to get excited for:This brand new beer is inspired by the legendary Taras Boulbaa, a table beer from Belgian brewery De La Senne. Our Mutual Friend's take is similarly light and refreshing, but the brewery added its own spin with the addition of raspberry. The beer is available now on draft and in cans.Tapping on June 15, Walking in Paradise is based on Little Dry Creek’s Walking IPA, but with a few twists. “We took Walking IPA, dropped the ABV and infused it with real strawberry and mango,” says head brewer Ty Nash. “Eldorado and Jarrylo hops compliment the natural fruit flavors and make you feel like going shoeless.” Little Dry Creek also has Ohana Landbier on tap right now, a back hopped, light lager that finishes crisp and dry. The beer uses new world hops, showcasing tropical fruit flavors and aromas without the bitterness of an IPA. At 3.9 percent ABV, it’s another ideal summer beer.This yearly collaboration with Finn’s Manor releases on June 24 on draft and in cans. The 4.5 percent ABV corn lager is a local favorite. “This is one of my favorite beers that we make,” says co-founder and head brewer Ashleigh Carter. “The thing that makes it so interesting and special is that it is made with 40 percent heirloom purple and blue Oaxacan corn that we get from a company called Masienda. Light, but still flavorful — an absolute summer crusher.”The first in a new beer series based on an employee’s 1950s and 1960s-style light shows, Liquid Light Syndrome will debut in late June as a quick-sour with carrot juice and a touch of Persian lime puree. The beer is fermented with lactobacillus at about 115 degrees Fahrenheit. It's then boiled in the kettle, followed by a fermentation with a farmhouse yeast before the earthy carrot juice and Persian lime puree is added. The beer is about 6 percent ABV and will be available on draft and in four-packs.Call to Arms says it's “bringing the gang back together” for a special tart tropical IPA which will be released June 24 at the taproom and June 27 for distribution. The beer was brewed in collaboration with dozens of former Avery employees who, like the founders of Call to Arms, have branched off from the Avery family tree. These employees now represent eleven different craft beer companies across the country. The beer, Alumni Brew, features Citra, Waimia, Galaxy, Cashmere and Riwaka hops and represents Call to Arms Brewing, Avery Brewing, Denver Beer Company, Ska Brewing Company, the Rayback Collective, Rocky Mountain Barrel Project, Harmonic Brewing, New Belgium Brewing, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Stonecloud Brewing and Station 26 Brewing.On June 19, Novel Strand will release a special edition of its Eau de Cologne Kölsch. The beer will use all African Queen hops from South Africa. Novel Strand will also be using the same African Queen hops in a special lager release for its fourth anniversary in July. That brew will use all Scottish malt.This Japanese Rice Lager is made with puffed Thai Hom Mali jasmine rice and is brewed in collaboration with Nosu Ramen which opened in Golden in early 2020. “I’ve known Noah, owner of Nosu Ramen for years,” says Coda owner and head brewer Luke Smith. “I’ve always wanted to make a Japanese rice lager and he said that it would pair perfectly with the new ramen shop that he was opening in downtown Golden. We put the mural inside their restaurant on the can. 'Hachinosu' means beehive in Japanese, hence the beehive artwork on the can." See if you can spot the bee — this beer is available now.This cherry Gose beer from Zwei clocks in at about 6 percent ABV and will be released in late June. With a pomegranate base and heaps of dark cherries, it was inspired by “juiciness,” says co-founder and brewer Kirk Lombardi.