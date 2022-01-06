Support Us

Swift's Breakfast House Is Closed...for Now

January 6, 2022 10:50AM

This Denver diner has been around since 1960.
Could Denver be losing Swift's Breakfast House, too?

For the second time this week, news about the potential loss of a longtime Denver diner is firing up social media. First came the January 3 shuttering of Breakfast King, and now the fate of Swift's Breakfast House at 930 Santa Fe Drive is up in the air.

Open since 1960, Swift's has been known for having a great greasy-spoon ambience, serving Pete's Coney Island red chili (named after a classic downtown restaurant that was demolished in 1990) and for offering that rare Denver classic, the Toro Pot.

On January 5, Steven Quebec, who runs the Denver Foodie Facebook and Instagram pages, posted an announcement that Swift's Breakfast House "has closed its doors." Quebec says that he called the restaurant and confirmed the news that day. "We were told it was permanent," he adds.
The diner has a second location, Swift's Kitchen, at 4300 West Colfax Avenue. On January 6, an employee who answered the phone there confirmed that Swift's on Santa Fe is "closed for now," then added, "we don't know what's going to happen yet."

While Swift's Kitchen is definitely open, two signs on the front door of the Santa Fe spot on January 5 read "Closed today." They're still there today, and Swift's Breakfast House remains closed. (A "Closed temporarily" sign is still posted on the door at Breakfast King, too.)

Less than a week into 2022, it's not looking like a very good year for Denver's diner scene — which already lost Tom's Diner, the Denver Diner and the 20th Street Cafe after the March 2020 shutdown, and has yet to see other traditional 24/7 eateries return to their full hours.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

