Dozens of Ideas for Dine-In, Takeout and Cook-at-Home Dinners

Thanksgiving this year will likely take the form of intimate dinners rather than massive gatherings, so the way you prepare for it could also change. Fortunately, Denver restaurants, bakeries and markets are ready for you, whether you plan on cooking at home, grabbing a fully prepared meal to eat in your own dining room (or in front of the TV), or heading out to enjoy full service. We've got plenty of ideas for pre-order pies and other desserts, full turkey to cook yourself or simply slice and serve, and lavish meals from the city's top restaurants.

But before you settle in for your own family's meal, take some time to help others in need. Chef Tajahi Cooke and his wife, Danielle, are putting on their annual Ms. Betty's Harvest Madsgiving (named for Cooke's grandmother), which brings together chefs, farmers, distributors and other volunteers to plan, cook and distribute up to 2,000 meals. Visit the event's website for donation and volunteer opportunities.

Here are dozens of ideas for your Thanksgiving; we'll keep adding more as we find out about them:

Project Angel Heart

Every year, Project Angel Heart, which provides medically tailored meals to those living with life-threatening illnesses, cranks up the dessert sales with its fall Pie in the Sky fundraiser. This year, the pandemic made it too difficult to source enough pies, so the fundraiser is now called Cookie in the Sky. Order a box of autumn-themed frosted sugar cookies for $30 at pieintheskycolorado.org; proceeds from each box sold will help the organization prepare and deliver three-plus meals to Project Angel Heart clients. You have until November 16 to get your order in for pick-up on November 19 at one of several locations.

American Elm

4132 West 38th Avenue

720-749-3186

This West Highland eatery recently launched its Elm at Home online store to make it easier for you to order complete meal kits with different dishes each week. Included in this month's offerings is a full Thanksgiving feast, with a fourteen- or twenty-pound turkey, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, biscuit stuffing, gravy and an optional pumpkin pie with whipped cream and salted caramel sauce. The dinners start at $125 (depending on turkey size and other add-ons) and will be available for pick-up from noon to 9 p.m. on November 25 or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 26. Add-ons include cocktails and wines by the bottle. American Elm has not listed an order deadline, so if you're considering procrastinating, call the restaurant to see just how last-minute you can be.

The Bindery

1817 Central Street

303-993-2364

Chef Linda Hampsten Fox and her team at the Bindery have several Turkey Day dinners for groups of two to ten people, plus lots of baked goods, sides and booze, whether you're supplementing your own cooking or going all out with choices from the restaurant's online Thanksgiving menu. Choose from a wide range of pies, specialty desserts, cookies, rolls, breads and wines by the bottle. Pre-order until Sunday, November 22, by phoning the Bindery. There's even a vegetarian option.

Blackbelly Butcher

1606 Conestoga Street, Boulder

720-479-8296

If you're roasting a whole bird, consider picking one up from Blackbelly's butcher counter. The organic, pasture-raised Peterson Farm turkeys are selling for $7.99 per pound and are available in small, medium and large sizes. Email isaac@blackbelly.com or call 303-247-1000 to reserve. There are also chocolate pecan or brown-butter salted maple pumpkin pies available; contact marni@blackbelly.com for pie orders. Blackbelly's sister restaurant, Santo (1265 Alpine Avenue, Boulder), is doing up several sides that you can also pre-order, including chipotle roasted sweet potatoes, crema Mexicana green chile whipped potatoes, red chile whipped butter, sweet dinner rolls by the dozen and the same pies as Blackbelly. Email marni@santoboulder.com to order.

Bubby Goober's Baked Goods

5701 East Eighth Avenue

Online pie shop Bubby Goober's is named for the nicknames of its two owners, and while it's a little goofy, the bakers are serious about their desserts — and they're taking Thanksgiving orders until Sunday, November 15. The five-inch pies come in salted caramel apple, butterscotch pumpkin, pear bourbon, cherry amaretto, Black & Bluebarb (blackberry, blueberry and rhubarb) and winter fruit. All can be requested gluten-free, and there's also vegan rosemary apple or pear with a chai crumble. Since the pies are small, there's a minimum order of six pies for pick-up ($25) or twelve for delivery ($50). All orders will be ready for pick-up or delivery by 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25. Send your order requests to bubbygoobers@gmail.com. See Bubby Goober's website for details and pricing on delivery and gluten-free and vegan pies.

CRU Food & Wine Bar

1442 Larimer Street

303-893-9463

CRU is offering a three-course, prix-fixe Thanksgiving dinner menu that starts with a flute of Angry Orchard rosé cider. Dinner starts at $41 per person (or half that for kids twelve and under). Reserve early since CRU has limited capacity, or get your dinner to go, which will include butternut squash bisque, Caesar salad, turkey breast with all the fixings, and pumpkin cheesecake or apple and pecan bread pudding for dessert. Takeout packages for two people are $80, or $150 for four.

Edible Beats Restaurants

Root Down, Linger and El Five are teaming up to offer Thanksgiving takeout dinners with Barber's all-natural turkey as the star. Rather than just roasting whole birds, the restaurants are preparing the legs as turkey confit (cured and slow-cooked in duck fat), while the breasts will be brined, roasted and basted with herb compound butter. For $41 per person, you'll also get to choose from Yukon Gold and cauliflower mashed potatoes or sweet-potato Dauphinoise, plus cornbread stuffing with Spanish chorizo, apples, chestnuts and shiitake mushrooms. See the full menu and order on Tock. Order by Sunday, November 22, for pick-up at Root Down, 1660 West 33rd Avenue, on November 24 or 25. There are plenty of boozy add-ons available, as well as pies, and if you order at least three pies, you'll get a free Edible Beats cookbook. For vegans, there's a separate menu available from Vital Root, 3915 Tennyson Street. The cost is $35 per person for orders placed by Sunday, November 22, for pick-up on November 25.

The Empire Lounge & Restaurant

816 Main Street, Louisville

303-665-2521

This Louisville favorite has a complete takeout Thanksgiving meal that will serve four to six people for $80. Call or order online by November 22 for pick-up on November 25. The dinner includes bacon-wrapped turkey (you'll get a mix of white and dark meat), Italian sausage stuffing, Empire mashers, whipped bourbon candied-pecan sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, salad, and Parker House rolls with whipped cinnamon apple butter. Add pie and ice cream for $20.

The Feedery

900 East Hampden Avenue, Englewood

720-535-7217

Englewood's all-in-one restaurant, farm and market is offering a Thanksgiving meal for four or eight people as well as à la carte selections to let you customize your Turkey Day. Order by noon on November 19, then choose a pick-up time on November 25 or 26. The full dinner includes a twelve-pound turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green beans, salad and pumpkin pie. Use the Feedery's online menu to order; call the restaurant for details.

Fire

1201 Broadway

303-572-8000

The ART Hotel's fourth-floor restaurant has takeout and in-house Thanksgiving dinner options, depending on whether you're staying home or going out. Fire's holiday menu, served Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for $65 per person, comprises crispy Brussel sprouts, a choice of roasted acorn squash soup or roasted carrot salad, herb-roasted turkey or butternut ravioli with dried cranberries, candied walnuts, Swiss chard and butter crème. And of course there's pumpkin or pecan pie. If you're taking dinner home, $90 will land a meal for two of roasted acorn squash soup, turkey with sage stuffing and glazed yams, traditional pumpkin pie, and a bottle of Smoking Loon Cabernet Sauvignon. And if you're doing your own cooking this year but need a little inspiration, here's a scalloped corn recipe from Fire chef Michael Wright. Call or visit the restaurant's website for details, reservations and pre-order information.

Hinman's Bakery

5604 Kendall Court, Arvada

Pies are the specialty at John Hinman's bakery, and he has a wide variety to choose from for your Thanksgiving table. Check out the bakery's pre-order menu, which includes full-sized pies and hand pies in cherry, apple, blueberry, pumpkin, toffee pecan or salted maple. Prices range from $13 to $30; order as soon as possible for pick-up on November 24 or 25 (or sooner, since frozen pies are also available). If you order now, 5 percent of the total on apple, cherry, pumpkin and salted maple pies will be donated to Project Angel Heart.

Kachina Cantina

1890 Wazee Street

720-460-2728

Go Southwestern for Thanksgiving with Kachina's in-house or takeout dinner, which will be served at the restaurant from noon to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The $26 special comes with roasted achiote turkey (dark and white meat), garlic green beans, cranberry sauce, traditional stuffing, brown gravy, fire-roasted corn and whipped sweet potatoes. Add pumpkin pie with cinnamon whipped cream for $8, and don't forget to order an apple spice margarita. Call or visit Kachina's website for reservations; the restaurant will also be serving its regular menu.

Le Bilboquet

299 St. Paul Street

303-835-9999

Cherry Creek's posh French restaurant will serve a prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner for $75 per person. Start with venison terrine or soupe de poisson, then pick your entree; you'll have a choice of Cajun chicken or a traditional turkey with stuffing and Pommery mustard and tarragon butternut squash. Dessert choices include chocolate pot de crème and pumpkin cheesecake. Le Bilboquet will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and the complete menu will be available for dine-in, takeout or delivery. All regular menu items are also available for takeout or delivery (except the pan-seared foie gras). Call or book reservations online.

The Local Butcher

2669 Larimer Street (inside the Denver Central Market), 303-297-3953

2242 Oneida Street, 303-974-1020

Cook your own bird from the Local Butcher, which is selling fresh (never frozen) turkeys from Peterson Farm for $4.22 per pound. The shop will spatchcock the birds for free upon request. Turkeys can be ordered online, in person at either location or by phone.

Lou’s Food Bar

701 Grant Street

303-860-2929

For a casual, turkey-free Friendsgiving, Lou's has a $50 special for four, which you can pick up Wednesday, November 25, or after Thanksgiving from November 27 to 29. The package includes a whole fried chicken in your choice of spice level, mac and cheese, crispy Brussels sprouts, coleslaw, fried okra, tater tots, waffle fries and housemade pumpkin pie gelato. Order in advance on Tock.

Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street

303-792-8242

Restaurateur Frank Bonanno's food hall has a DIY Thanksgiving kit that will serve six people for $250. The meal package comes with cooking and reheating instructions and includes ready-to-cook marinated turkey, turkey gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, baked mac and cheese, cranberries, stuffing, green bean casserole, French bread with garlic butter and a choice of several pies. Order on Tock for pick-up on November 25.

Mizuna

225 East Seventh Avenue

303-832-4778

For $75 per person, Mizuna promises a decadent Thanksgiving dinner to take home. Order on Tock for pick-up on November 25; the package includes herb-roasted turkey breast, confit turkey leg, sage gravy, mushroom and foie gras stuffing, duck-fat-roasted potatoes, roasted vegetables and personal pies.

Morin

1600 15th Street

303-623-0534

While Morin isn't currently open to customers, chef Max MacKissock has designed a French-themed Thanksgiving take-home feast. The classics are all there: turkey, sides and pie, or you can choose from items such as charcuterie platters, shrimp cocktail or baked Crème de Citeaux cheese en croûte, plus a generous selection of wines and cocktails. Pre-order on Tock for pick-up or delivery, with packages starting at $40 per person.

Luca

711 Grant Street

303-832-6600

Luca does Italian, so skip the turkey and get porchetta, three-cheese cavatelli, green bean casserole, roasted sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie cheesecake. A $95 order serves two and can be picked up at the restaurant on November 25. Place your order on Tock.

Oak at Fourteenth

1400 Pearl Street

303-444-3622

Oak at Fourteenth is having a bake sale, so you can score pies, bread and booze for your Thanksgiving table. Call to order apple or pumpkin pie ($25), sourdough loaves ($10) and party punch ($35, serves four people) for pick up on Wednesday, November 25. Orders must be in by Sunday, November 22.

Rioja

1431 Larimer Street

303-820-2282

Rioja chef/co-owner Jennifer Jasinski once appeared on the Food Network's Thanksgiving Challenge, where she cooked up a feast that looked so good it made viewers long to be in the studio for a bite. Now Rioja's culinary team is re-creating a large portion of that feast, which you can order for pick-up. The meal kit comes prepared for easy heating and serving (detailed instructions are included). Here's what you'll get for $45 per person: pomegranate-apple-endive salad with fennel -seed vinaigrette; stuffed turkey leg with turkey apricot sausage and oven-roasted turkey breast with turkey gravy; moscato and rosemary glazed turnips, cipollini onions, yams and haricot verts; pine nut-sage bread pudding; and bourbon pecan pie. There are also many add-ons available, from biscuits to a special holiday canned cocktail. Order online by Friday, November 20, to schedule a pick-up on November 24 or 25.

Russell’s Smokehouse

1422 Larimer Street

720-524-8050

Once you've had smoked turkey for Thanksgiving, you'll never go back to an oven-roasted bird. Russell's Smokehouse is there for you with a $240 package that serves four to six people. You'll get smoked turkey, garlic whipped potatoes, turkey gravy, dinner rolls, baked mac and cheese, apple-cranberry sauce, cornbread dressing, braised collard greens, and a choice of apple, maple-bourbon pumpkin or salted caramel pecan pies. Order on Tock for pick-up the morning of Thursday, November 26.

River Bear Butchery (at Leever's Locavore)

2630 West 38th Avenue

720-738-7481

River Bear American Meats has a wide range of holiday meats, including fresh Ferndale Market turkeys for $3.99 per pound (or frozen for $2.99), Nueske's spiral sliced ham for $8.99 per pound, and River Bear pork sausages (so you can make your own sausage stuffing) for $6.99 per pound. Call ahead or order in person.

Salt the Bistro

1047 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-444-7258

Salt is closing up shop for the winter at the end of this month, but you can still get in on Thanksgiving dinner at the Pearl Street eatery from noon to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The multi-course meal is $75 per person (or $75 for two for takeout). If you're taking your dinner home, be sure to call in your order by Monday, November 23. Reservations for in-house dining can be made online or over the phone.

Tavernetta

1889 16th Street

720-605-1889

This downtown Italian eatery from the team behind Boulder's Frasca Food and Wine has a Thanksgiving dinner kit, plus wine and cocktail pairings, to make your feast a little more merry. The kits are $250 each and serve six people (with leftovers guaranteed) and include a sixteen-pound free-range Green Circle turkey (which comes brined and ready to roast in a disposable pan), mashed potatoes, focaccia stuffing, roasted vegetables with Calabrian chili honey, cranberry sauce and turkey gravy. Whole pies for $25 each, cicchetti kits and other add-ons are also available, and the restaurant encourages you to call and ask about wine pairings from the extensive cellar. Pre-order on Tock by Sunday, November 15, for pick-up between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on November 24 or 25. Instructions are included for everything that needs to be cooked and/or heated.

Urban Farmer Denver

1659 Wazee Street

303-262-6070

Visit Urban Farmer from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving for a four-course feast for $75 per adult (and $25 per child under twelve). The main course is Colorado-raised turkey, but you'll also get beet salad, cavatelli carbonara, cranberry-orange marmalade, cornbread stuffing and apple-crisp crostada. Other protein options include roasted chicken or salmon. There's also a carry-out option that will feed six to eight people for $300. Order by November 20 for pick-up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. This will include a twelve-to-fourteen-pound turkey, family-style sides and other trimmings and dessert. Visit Urban Farmer's website for complete menu details for both options.