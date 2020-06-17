EXPAND While Frisco's annual barbecue fest isn't happening this Father's Day weekend, there are still plenty food ad drink options for dad. Courtesy Colorado BBQ Challenge

Ten Great Takeout, Online and Dine-In Options for Father's Day Feasting

While the passage of minutes, hours and days has become an increasingly artificial construct to many of us since March, the calendar has struck again: Father's Day — this Sunday, June 21 — is rapidly approaching. Whether your dad likes to man the grill armed with a pair of tongs and a novelty apron or he prefers to sit back and let the food and booze be brought to him, there's an online or real-life event for him below.

Beast + Bottle 719 East 17th Street

303-623-3223



If your dad loves the sizzle of steak hitting the grill, spoil him with quality meat this year. This weekend, Beast + Bottle is offering a grilling pack as part of its weekly farmers' market that's perfect for your dad (or you...we won't spill the beans). It includes three pounds of beef ribeye and a pound of ground beef from 100 percent pasture-raised cattle from Boulder's Buckner Family Farm, plus 1.25 pounds of pork bratwurst. Order the kit, $63, no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, June 18, on the restaurant's online farmers' market (where you can also spring for extras like housemade pasta and sauce, pickled veggies, eggs, hot sauce and mole to craft a full spread) and retrieve your purchases on Saturday, June 20, between 10 a.m. and noon.

Boulder Book Store 1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-447-2074



Who says only moms like chocolate? With just a few tweaks to the chocolate industry's marketing strategy (indulge in this seXXXy bar of 69 percent chocolate! Are you tough enough to handle 80 percent of pure cocoa intensity?0, we'd all be thinking cacao is a man's game. To that end, treat dad to a celebratory chocolate tasting courtesy of the Boulder Book Store and long-time local food writer and pie expert John Lehndorff. Preorder a minimum of three bars from Boulder Book Store's website, then stop by the shop to pick up the goods and you'll receive a link to a Zoom meeting at 2 p.m., where Lehndorff will lead the tasting and a discussions about the chocolate-making industry.

EXPAND If your dad's jonesing for whiskey this Father's Day, splurge on this kit (not pictured: 750 ml bottle of Automatic Jones rye). Courtesy Family Jones

The Family Jones 3245 Osage Street

303-481-8185



If you're lucky enough to have a dad you enjoy getting drunk with (as opposed to getting drunk around), the aptly named Family Jones is selling a quartet of cocktail kits (which make ten drinks each) you can give to your father on Sunday. They start at $40 and include vodka, whiskey or rum plus mixers like simple syrup, lime or orange juice, triple sec and jalapeño, but our pick is the $90 Dad's Whiskey Kit, comprising a bottle of Jones American Whiskey, Automatic Jones rye and Merf's Queen Atticus hot sauce (made with the distillery's rye and aged in its rye barrels), plus a branded hat. Order on the distillery's website, pick up your purchase on Saturday, June 20 between noon and 4 p.m., and try not to drink your dad's gift before you see him.

EXPAND Great Divide's French onion soup is gooey goodness. The Denver Dish

Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse 215 Wilcox Street, Castle Rock

303-955-5788



Looking for a fresh Father's Day outing? Take a short road trip south of the city to visit the newest Great Divide location, which just opened on June 1. The 8,000 square-foot space includes a covered patio and is spacious enough that even with social distancing regulations in place, you shouldn't have a problem getting a seat without a reservation (which the brewpub currently isn't accepting). Plans for Dad's Day include bottomless mimosas and a Bloody Mary bar in addition to its usual roster of sixteen draft beers.

Guard and Grace 1801 California Street

303-293-8500



Restaurateur Troy Guard's steakhouse is opening on Friday, June 19, but if you can't snag a seat in the dining room, opt for the restaurant's Who's Your Daddy? spread to take home and devour with a crowd. The massive party pack, $375, includes one rib steak, a roasted chicken, a rack of pork spare ribs and two beef short ribs, plus a quartet of sauces (barbecue, chimichurri, chicken jus and "everything" sauce), two salads, your choice of four sides and booze (a bottle of wine, a six pack of beer or four cocktails). Order online, then pick up the meal at Guard and Grace on Saturday, June 20, to ensure Dad doesn't even have to light the grill on his special day.

EXPAND Soak up the views and sunset from Jax Glendale's rooftop patio. Courtesy Jax Fish House

Jax Fish House Three Denver and Boulder locations



With restaurants at 50 percent capacity, getting a reservation these days is harder than getting along with your father-in-law after he's downed a six pack and started talking politics. Luckily, the LoDo (1539 17th Street), Glendale (650 South Colorado Boulevard) and Boulder (928 Pearl Street) locations of Jax are not only accepting bookings for their Father's Day special, they're offering the same deal to-go. Get a classic surf and turf — New York strip steak and Maine lobster tail, asparagus, red potatoes and demi-glace — for $55 per person (the take-home version feeds two for $110). You can also add on a bottle Willamette Valley Sineann Jax Pinot Noir for just $25, less than half-price. Call your Jax location to book a table or preorder takeout no later than 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 19.

Seedstock Brewery 3600 West Colfax Avenue

720-476-7831



Seedstock Brewery is sacrificing parking for a pig roast on Father's Day. The brewery has transformed its parking lot into a sizeable patio, and will be roasting a whole hog for dads who don't want to man the grill themselves. Tickets, $25, entitle the bearer to a pound of meat, a pint of beer and down-home sides including coleslaw, mac, potato salad, cornbread, watermelon and corn on the cob. Visit Eventbrite to choose your time slot (1:30 or 4 p.m.) and secure your place at the head of the line (gotta be on top of things if you want the pig's tail).

Spuntino 2639 West 32nd Avenue

303-433-0949



The Highland gem is offering a handful of South Asian-inspired grill kits for a takeaway meal that serves two. For $68, you'll head home with Thai pork sausage and green papaya salad as well as Indian-spiced beef and lamb sausage with chutney, rolls, masala cannellini beans, slaw, aloo samosa potato salad, Thai tea and pistachio gelato sandwiches. Order on Spuntino's website and pick up the feast between 2 and 5 p.m. on Sunday — just in time to finish the meat on the grill and dig in for an tasty mashup of western tradition and far-flung flavors.

EXPAND Spend less on food and more on drinks at Thirsty Lion this weekend. Courtesy Thirsty Lion

Thirsty Lion

1605 Wynkoop Street

303-623-0316