While the passage of minutes, hours and days has become an increasingly artificial construct to many of us since March, the calendar has struck again: Father's Day — this Sunday, June 21 — is rapidly approaching. Whether your dad likes to man the grill armed with a pair of tongs and a novelty apron or he prefers to sit back and let the food and booze be brought to him, there's an online or real-life event for him below.
Beast + Bottle 719 East 17th Street
303-623-3223
Recommended For You
Ten Great Takeout, Online and Dine-In Options for Father's Day Feasting
While the passage of minutes, hours and days has become an increasingly artificial construct to many of us since March, the calendar has struck again: Father's Day — this Sunday, June 21 — is rapidly approaching. Whether your dad likes to man the grill armed with a pair of tongs and a novelty apron or he prefers to sit back and let the food and booze be brought to him, there's an online or real-life event for him below.
If your dad loves the sizzle of steak hitting the grill, spoil him with quality meat this year. This weekend, Beast + Bottle is offering a grilling pack as part of its weekly farmers' market that's perfect for your dad (or you...we won't spill the beans). It includes three pounds of beef ribeye and a pound of ground beef from 100 percent pasture-raised cattle from Boulder's Buckner Family Farm, plus 1.25 pounds of pork bratwurst. Order the kit, $63, no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, June 18, on the restaurant's online farmers' market (where you can also spring for extras like housemade pasta and sauce, pickled veggies, eggs, hot sauce and mole to craft a full spread) and retrieve your purchases on Saturday, June 20, between 10 a.m. and noon.
Boulder Book Store1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-447-2074
Who says only moms like chocolate? With just a few tweaks to the chocolate industry's marketing strategy (indulge in this seXXXy bar of 69 percent chocolate! Are you tough enough to handle 80 percent of pure cocoa intensity?0, we'd all be thinking cacao is a man's game. To that end, treat dad to a celebratory chocolate tasting courtesy of the Boulder Book Store and long-time local food writer and pie expert John Lehndorff. Preorder a minimum of three bars from Boulder Book Store's website, then stop by the shop to pick up the goods and you'll receive a link to a Zoom meeting at 2 p.m., where Lehndorff will lead the tasting and a discussions about the chocolate-making industry.
The Family Jones3245 Osage Street
303-481-8185
If you're lucky enough to have a dad you enjoy getting drunk with (as opposed to getting drunk around), the aptly named Family Jones is selling a quartet of cocktail kits (which make ten drinks each) you can give to your father on Sunday. They start at $40 and include vodka, whiskey or rum plus mixers like simple syrup, lime or orange juice, triple sec and jalapeño, but our pick is the $90 Dad's Whiskey Kit, comprising a bottle of Jones American Whiskey, Automatic Jones rye and Merf's Queen Atticus hot sauce (made with the distillery's rye and aged in its rye barrels), plus a branded hat. Order on the distillery's website, pick up your purchase on Saturday, June 20 between noon and 4 p.m., and try not to drink your dad's gift before you see him.
Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse215 Wilcox Street, Castle Rock
303-955-5788
Looking for a fresh Father's Day outing? Take a short road trip south of the city to visit the newest Great Divide location, which just opened on June 1. The 8,000 square-foot space includes a covered patio and is spacious enough that even with social distancing regulations in place, you shouldn't have a problem getting a seat without a reservation (which the brewpub currently isn't accepting). Plans for Dad's Day include bottomless mimosas and a Bloody Mary bar in addition to its usual roster of sixteen draft beers.
Guard and Grace1801 California Street
303-293-8500
Restaurateur Troy Guard's steakhouse is opening on Friday, June 19, but if you can't snag a seat in the dining room, opt for the restaurant's Who's Your Daddy? spread to take home and devour with a crowd. The massive party pack, $375, includes one rib steak, a roasted chicken, a rack of pork spare ribs and two beef short ribs, plus a quartet of sauces (barbecue, chimichurri, chicken jus and "everything" sauce), two salads, your choice of four sides and booze (a bottle of wine, a six pack of beer or four cocktails). Order online, then pick up the meal at Guard and Grace on Saturday, June 20, to ensure Dad doesn't even have to light the grill on his special day.
Jax Fish HouseThree Denver and Boulder locations
With restaurants at 50 percent capacity, getting a reservation these days is harder than getting along with your father-in-law after he's downed a six pack and started talking politics. Luckily, the LoDo (1539 17th Street), Glendale (650 South Colorado Boulevard) and Boulder (928 Pearl Street) locations of Jax are not only accepting bookings for their Father's Day special, they're offering the same deal to-go. Get a classic surf and turf — New York strip steak and Maine lobster tail, asparagus, red potatoes and demi-glace — for $55 per person (the take-home version feeds two for $110). You can also add on a bottle Willamette Valley Sineann Jax Pinot Noir for just $25, less than half-price. Call your Jax location to book a table or preorder takeout no later than 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 19.
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Seedstock Brewery3600 West Colfax Avenue
720-476-7831
Seedstock Brewery is sacrificing parking for a pig roast on Father's Day. The brewery has transformed its parking lot into a sizeable patio, and will be roasting a whole hog for dads who don't want to man the grill themselves. Tickets, $25, entitle the bearer to a pound of meat, a pint of beer and down-home sides including coleslaw, mac, potato salad, cornbread, watermelon and corn on the cob. Visit Eventbrite to choose your time slot (1:30 or 4 p.m.) and secure your place at the head of the line (gotta be on top of things if you want the pig's tail).
Spuntino2639 West 32nd Avenue
303-433-0949
The Highland gem is offering a handful of South Asian-inspired grill kits for a takeaway meal that serves two. For $68, you'll head home with Thai pork sausage and green papaya salad as well as Indian-spiced beef and lamb sausage with chutney, rolls, masala cannellini beans, slaw, aloo samosa potato salad, Thai tea and pistachio gelato sandwiches. Order on Spuntino's website and pick up the feast between 2 and 5 p.m. on Sunday — just in time to finish the meat on the grill and dig in for an tasty mashup of western tradition and far-flung flavors.
Thirsty Lion
1605 Wynkoop Street
303-623-0316
The self-described gastropub is welcoming fathers with free food on Sunday. Take dad in between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and he'll get a free entree from the brunch menu — which includes hearty fare like jalapeño fried chicken and waffles; a three-egg breakfast burrito stuffed with chorizo, black beans and two different kinds of cheese and chiles; and a half-pound breakfast burger topped with bacon, ham and a fried egg — while enjoying the (hopefully masked) hustle and bustle of Union Station from the eatery's patio. Make a reservation on Thirsty Lion's website.
Colorado BBQ Challenge Online event
And finally, the annual Colorado BBQ Challenge in Frisco — a Father's Day tradition for nearly thirty years — has been postponed until September 25 and 26. But just because you can't load up on Hogbacks, sample the 'cue and watch the pig races in person doesn't mean you can't enjoy chowing down with your dad. Once you've procured some of the grill kits above, visit the Colorado BBQ Challenge's Facebook page, which will be posting videos from Thursday, June 18, through the weekend, including a father/daughter cooking demo with the owner of Frisco eatery Tavern West, a cocktail demo with Breckenridge Distillery and a brisket demo with competitive 'cuer Del Anderson. Catch the videos and you'll also be clued in to Instagram contests where you can score gift cards you can use when you head up to the mountain town for the rescheduled fest.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!