Ten Pre-Made Thanksgiving Dinners and Pies for a Stress-Free Holiday

Thanksgiving is nearly upon us, and for those too busy to cook or who don't want to make a mess in the kitchen, bakeries and restaurants around town have what you need. That, and each of these spots offers a unique twist on its pie, turkey, ham and appetizers. This includes a full vegan feast, a beer-and-pie pairing, and smoked meats worthy of a carnivore's dreams, to name a few. Make sure you check the order-by dates, and then get your holiday menu ready to go.

Smoked Turkey from BBQ Supply Co.

Don't worry about serving an overcooked bird this year; get one that's ready to eat after being maple-bourbon brined and slow-smoked by BBQ Supply Co., at 2180 South Delaware Street. Turkeys are available in three sizes, starting at about 12 pounds and going up to 22 pounds, and cost $70 to $100, depending on size. Order soon (they're available until sold out) by sending an email to catering@bbqsupplydenver.com, then pick yours up at the smokehouse (just across the street from the Evans light-rail station) on November 21 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. For those who want more than just turkey, the shop will also be selling large tubs of green beans, stuffing, potatoes and gravy.

EXPAND Order the bourbon pecan pie from Safta this Thanksgiving. Pomegranate Hospitality

Israeli-Style Pies from Safta

Pastry chef Liliana Myers has added an Israeli twist to classic Thanksgiving pies at Safta, inside the Source Hotel at 3330 Brighton Boulevard, and you can take one home or to your friendsgiving outing. Choose from apple spiced with baharat (a Middle Eastern spice blend), heirloom pumpkin or bourbon pecan. Just be sure you order by November 19 to secure your dessert. Even if you don't get one of these stunning pies for Turkey Day, they'll be available throughout the holiday season. Pre-order online on Safta's website. Pies start at $25 each and can be picked up within 48 hours of placing your order, until Wednesday, November 21. For something extra-special, add a $5 half-pint of vanilla whipped cream or pomegranate caramel.

Smoked Ham from Il Porcellino Salumi. Il Porcellino Salumi

Smoked Ham from Il Porcellino Salumi

For some families, ham is the meat of choice on Thanksgiving. Skip the grocery store product and go with Il Porcellino's hefty heritage breed hams that have been maple-mustard brined for ten days and smoked over hickory wood. Sizes range from three to six pounds at $16 per pound, and orders must be in by November 14. Drop off a $20 deposit at the shop at 4324 West 41st Avenue, then pick up the ham, glaze and warming instructions between November 17 and 21. The Berkeley shop also has pasture-raised, heritage-breed turkeys starting at $6 per pound. The two sizes of turkey come fresh (not frozen), and you can add on a juniper-and-herb brine kit for just $10 more. Pick up sherry-herb gravy or a charcuterie platter as well. All are available until they run out, so don't wait. Call the shop at 303-477-3206 if you have any questions.

Roast Turkey and Sides from Hearth & Dram

Why cook when you can just order your whole Thanksgiving meal to go? Hearth & Dram, at 1801 Wewatta Street, is selling a full meal kit complete with a 15- or 25-pound turkey and sides such as baked macaroni and cheese, sausage stuffing and crispy smashed potatoes. The price tag starts at $90, and you can pick up the feast on November 20 or 21 between 8 and 11 a.m. or 3 and 6 p.m. Then simply heat your oven up and pop it all in. Place orders by November 11 by calling 303-623-0979.

EXPAND Sample sizes of Denver Beer Co.'s brews. Linnea Covington

Long I Pie at Denver Beer Co.

When it comes to planning an important food holiday like Thanksgiving, sometimes it's nice to try a few bites out beforehand. That's where the Denver Beer Co. and Long I Pie pairing comes in. The brewing company is hosting pie-tasting sessions on Saturday, November 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, November 18, from noon to 5 p.m., at its original taproom at 1695 Platte Street, and at its Arvada location at 5768 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard. For $20, you can taste which pie goes best with which beer, then pre-order more for your holiday table. Each ticket, available in advance on the Denver Beer Co. website, gets you four mini-pies and four beer samples. If you like a combo, order a whole pie and two Crowlers for $40, which you can pick up at the brewery location on Wednesday, November 21, between noon and 5 p.m. Tasting tickets are also available for $25 at the door on the day of each tasting.

A Vegan Feast from Watercourse Foods

So you want to host a vegan Thanksgiving but have no idea how to make that meatless loaf or faux turkey. Fear not: Watercourse, at 837 East 17th Avenue, can have a whole spread ready for you to take home. Choose from a seitan or lentil roast (half for $18 or full for $30), and then add on the following $10 sides as you see fit: candied yams, stuffing, rolls, mashed potatoes and gravy, mac n' chz and cranberry sauce. To get these veggie-filled treats, go to the Watercourse Foods website and download the order form; then drop it off by November 18. Pick up your feast at Make Believe Bakery, 206 East 13th Avenue, between November 17 and 21 during business hours (noon to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends).

Pies and Pints of Ice Cream from Little Man and Sweet Cooie's

Have the best of both dessert worlds by getting ice cream to go with your freshly baked pie. Place your order at Little Man Ice Cream (2620 16th Street) or Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream and Confectionary (3506 East 12th Avenue), with choices of pumpkin or pecan pie and any of the shops' ice cream flavors — such as salted Oreo, purple cow and Mexican chocolate. Each order runs $28 (with additional pints of ice cream for $4) and must be placed by Thursday, November 15. Pick up at your order location on November 20 or 21 by 5 p.m., and be grateful you can have pie à la mode this season.

Paleo Pie from Just Be Kitchen

Just Be Kitchen, at 2364 15th Street, is a great source for clean, paleo and lifestyle-friendly foods, including during the normally treacherous holiday season. This year, try the restaurant's pumpkin pie, which is free of gluten, grain, dairy, refined sugar, soy, corn and legumes. Select your pickup date (any time before November 21), and order the $25 pie from the Seasonal Desserts list on the restaurant's website. Just be...sure to give the kitchen 24 hours notice before your desired pickup date!

The chocolate cream pie from Mercantile. Mercantile

Pies from Mercantile Dining & Provisions

Mercantile, at 1701 Wynkoop Street inside Union Station, is one of Denver's finest restaurants, but a pie shop, too? It is this year, since chef/owner Alex Seidel also operates Füdmill, a wholesale bakery he runs with chef Keegan Gerhard of D Bar. Their bakery will provide pies for your holiday dessert pleasure, including bourbon pecan, pumpkin, apple and chocolate cream, for $20 to $22. Stop in at Mercantile and pre-order your favorite up until 5 p.m. on November 19, then pick up your purchase between November 19 and 21. If you want to sample the goods before Thanksgiving, you can come in for lunch or dinner and order a $4 mini-pie starting this Friday, November 9.

Thanksgiving Dinner from the Cirque Kitchen Food Truck

Okay, so Cirque Kitchen chef/owner Brandon Becker doesn't actually cook his take-away Thanksgiving feasts in his food truck, but rather in his commissary kitchen at 3600 East 40th Avenue. So you won't have to sit on the curb or in your car to enjoy the meal; you get to take home a ten-person meal kit that includes a brined and roasted turkey, classic stuffing, roasted green beans, honey-roasted carrots, mashed potatoes, rosemary-sausage gravy, cranberry sauce and your choice of apple or pumpkin pie. Make the order by calling 720-833-8122 or by going online to cirquekitchen.com. Place your order by 5 p.m. on November 16 and pick up on November 20 or 21 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the commissary kitchen.