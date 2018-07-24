The Bindery Launches Market Meals, Summer Menu, Rosé Dinner

Geoduck (say "gooey-duck), is a type of clam, and it's now on the menu at the Bindery.

When chef Linda Hampsten Fox opened the Bindery at 1817 Central Street in LoHi last October, her vision included more than just a dinner restaurant. With an awe-inspiring exhibition kitchen loaded with state-of-the-art baking ovens, glass-front refrigerators and other high-tech equipment, the Bindery was geared up from day one to turn out breads, pastries, roasted meats and prepared meals for neighbors on the go.

But the rollout of the complete culinary program took time. Hampsten Fox added cafe-style breakfast early on, where customers could stop in for morning buns, espresso drinks, pressed juices and breakfast sandwiches. Brunch came next, and in the spring the chef revealed her first sweeping seasonal menu change.

The one thing that was missing from the original plan was a market menu of meals and packaged foods designed and prepared specifically for takeout customers. More than just boxed-up selections from the dinner menu, the Bindery's new offerings are built to be carried home in eco-friendly packaging and eaten warm. There are also picnic-style options and lighter fare for something fresh away from the restaurant. With these additions, Hampsten Fox's full plan is finally in place, turning her restaurant into an all-day, European-style neighborhood stop for every kind of dining need.