Warm Up Your Mondays With The Way Back's Ramen Special

If daylight saving time hasn’t helped you kick the winter blues, The Way Back has a Monday remedy: a cozy bowl of housemade ramen.

The Way Back’s Monday-only ramen menu is savory and simple with just a single option: currently it's chicken paitan, a thick, smoky version of the Japanese noodle soup. The Way Back's head chef, Jon Lavelle, started making ramen when he worked at New York City fine-dining Italian eatery Maialino. He and his sous chef threw around the idea of making ramen using Italian ingredients; the resulting creation showed up occasionally on the restaurant's menu, and was noted by then-Food and Wine editor-in-chief Dana Cowin as her “fav #romanramen” on Instagram.

Lavelle reincarnated the Italian ramen bowl at the Way Back for the first three weeks of February, creating a chicken and pork shio (or salt-based) broth that he describes as “super-clear.” But the recent cold weather inspired him to go thicker and creamier, so he turned to paitan broth, which is similar to tonkotsu, only made with chicken bones instead of pork bones.