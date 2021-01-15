Therizo Cafe + Tap Joins New Park Hill Development

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Park Hill Commons, a multi-use development at 2890 Fairfax Street, is getting its own coffee shop. Therizo Cafe + Tap will join other businesses like Sexy Pizza, Towards Justice and Park Hill Coworking that have already opened in the complex. Owner Dustin Barrett hopes Therizo's doors will be open for carryout service by next month.

Originally from Texas, Barrett moved to Denver in 2013 and worked in business and technology fields and spent a year at Novo Coffee before deciding to open his own cafe. He wanted to use his business background to create positive social change, and thought focusing on the growers of the products consumed in a cafe would accomplish that goal.

Therizo, Greek for "to reap or harvest," is a nod to the idea of being connected to what you're consuming. "A big part of the identity and mission is to honor the work done by everybody involved cultivating and producing the crops used," Barrett explains. "Wine, beer, coffee, tea and chocolate all involve harvest. [Therizo's] service is the culmination of that — that people have contributed to along the way. Coffee is a great way to support producers and communities that are trying to create more income and a better quality of life for their families."

These practices are commonly found in the tea and cacao industries, as well as wine and beer, where relationships are built with farmers to engage them throughout the entire process. "Central to our mission is to help connect customers with who and where their coffee comes from," the cafe owner adds.

Therizo expects to open in February. Courtesy of Therizo Cafe + Tap

Barrett plans to serve coffee from local roaster Sweet Bloom because of the company's direct-trade model with sustainable coffee growers around the world. "Sweet Bloom has developed transparent, direct relationships with producers that help farmers drive quality and sustainability in their businesses over time. This also allows Sweet Bloom to consistently source and roast some of the best coffees available anywhere," says Barrett.

Construction on Park Hill Commons finished this past summer, and the build-out of Therizo began in October. Barrett says his inspiration for the interior came from his desire to build a community-oriented gathering place by combining contemporary aesthetic with rustic farmhouse decor. "I'm working hard to make it super-beautiful, with warm lighting and comfortable seating," says Barrett. "In my mind, I'm hopeful we'll find our way through things and get back to indoor hospitality one day, so I've planned the seating around that."

Other menu items such as tea and grab-n-go food are still in the works, but Barrett intends to source products from companies with a similar philosophy.

"When a cup of coffee, a pint of beer, or glass of wine sits in front of you, it is nothing short of a long-awaited harvest. It exists because men and women around the world have labored with passion for that specific cup. And as you sip with a friend next to you, a computer for work, or time spent enjoying your favorite hobby, you become part of the story," reads Therizo's website. "As we join in the amazing work of those who have gone before us, our hope is that what you experience here would inspire your own sowing and reaping today."

"The story doesn’t start or end with us," says Barrett. Final details regarding hours and the official menu have yet to roll out, but progress on the build and news about opening can be found on Therizo's Instagram account. The coffee shop will soon be joined by Crock Spot and Trellis, a wine bar, at Park Hill Commons.