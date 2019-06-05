The Ten Best Food Festivals in Colorado This Summer

Colorado's sunny summer days make dining and drinking outdoors always seem appetizing. With a mountain of food festivals across the state, you'll never go hungry. Here are ten of our favorites:

Civic Center Eats is truly Denver's dining room. Civic Center Conservancy

Civic Center Eats

Tuesdays through Thursdays through October 10

Civic Center Park

Free admission

civiccenterconservancy.org

You may not consider this summer-long institution a festival, but with the addition of a Thursday beer garden to the lunchtime food-truck gathering, Civic Center Eats feels more celebratory than ever. The communal seating contributes to a convivial atmosphere, and with the addition of over twenty new trucks, the breadth of cuisine is impressive. Of note: Bruna's Cheese Bread, serving Brazilian pão de queijo; Cilantro & Perejil, slinging a sandwich found in only one Mexican town; and the Veggie Whisperer, with vegan Israeli food that even carnivores can get behind. This summer, a picnic in the park is more fun than it's been in years.

Four little piggies on their way to market at the Colorado BBQ Challenge. Courtesy Colorado BBQ Challenge

Colorado BBQ Challenge

June 13-15

Main Street, Frisco

Free admission

townoffrisco.com

It's a basic tenet of barbecue: Hurry up and wait. Whether you're babysitting the meat while it soaks up all those smoky flavors or sitting in a car on I-70 on your way to Frisco, you've got to pay your dues for good ’cue. But the wait is worth it at our favorite barbecue festival, where piles of pork, brisket, ribs, chicken and sausage await (you'll need to purchase Hogbacks to pay for your plate), alongside chef demos, bands and road races (in which both humans running the Bacon Burner 6K and porcine participants whizzing down Frisco's streets try to outrun their impending mortality).

EXPAND Outdoor cooking over open flames is the name of the game at Heritage Fire. Heritage Fire by Cochon555

Heritage Fire Snowmass

June 15

Snowmass Base Village

$150 to $200

cochon555.com

Despite the evolved price tag, Heritage Fire Snowmass is the fest that most appeals to our primal core. There aren't many aromas as evocative as wood smoke and roasting meat; it's the earliest — some would say purest — form of cooking, and makes our mouths water like nothing else. So put fifty chefs and butchers, 2,500 pounds of whole heritage-breed animals, open fires and free-flowing wine, spirits and craft beer into a pristine mountain setting, and you've got an event that satisfies your soul and stomach on a fundamental level.

EXPAND Year after year, the Big Eat offers up the real taste of Colorado. Danielle Lirette

The Big Eat

June 20

Denver Performing Arts Complex

$65

eatdenver.com

Shake Shack? Not here, not at the Big Eat, the biggest celebration of local independent eateries in town. Over sixty restaurants, breweries and distilleries will gather under the complex's glass galleria to put out unlimited food and drink pairings that reflect Denver's true food scene, with nary a campy Rocky Mountain oyster in sight. Instead, there will be mainstays that have been upping Denver's game for decades (Vesta, Duo, TAG) as well as newcomers bringing inspiration from across the globe (Liberati, Cirque Kitchen). While national chains are finally starting to look to our city as a viable market, we've had everything we need here all along — and the Big Eat proves it.

EXPAND Strawberries steal the show this summer in Glenwood Springs. Flickr/ dicau58

Strawberry Days Festival

June 21-23

Sayre Park, Glenwood Springs

Free admission

glenwoodchamber.com

There's something charming about small-town festivals; their wholesome events and resolute un-coolness are a balm to the strain of constant irony and urbanity. And while Glenwood Springs hasn't been a small town for decades, this agricultural festival has maintained its pastoral feel for a whopping 122 years. There's a parade followed by free ice cream and strawberries for spectators, as well as an arts and craft show, free concerts and the fiercely contested Miss Strawberry Days competition. And if the action proves to be too much for you, you can always have a soak in one of the town's restorative hot springs before heading back into the fray.

EXPAND An American honey tasting panel at Slow Food Nations. Linnea Covington

Slow Food Nations

July 19-21

Larimer Square

Free admission (ticketed events start at $20)

slowfoodnations.org

Slow Food Nations appeals to everyone's palate. Want to nab artisan products for your pantry? Hit up the Taste Marketplace, where over 100 vendors will be sampling and selling hot sauce and honey, coffee and kombucha, sausage and spices. Looking to geek out over ingredients and techniques? Attend a workshop covering food from the Yucatan peninsula or meet a bean-to-bar chocolate maker. Just want to see and be seen? Plenty of posh parties will provide luxe food and drink. And with food luminaries like chef Alice Waters and activist Ron Finley participating, you're sure to be inspired to make some big changes in your own food choices.

This summer, forget the cars: The Source's parking lot will be home to jazz and jams. Rino Art District

Bacchanal x Denver

August 10-11

The Source Market Hall

Free admission

facebook.com

Chef Alon Shaya set Denver abuzz with the opening of his Israeli restaurant Safta last year — and now he's bringing another far-flung tradition to Colorado. For two days, the original Source parking lot will be transformed into a Mile High version of the Big Easy's celebrated wine shop/cafe/all-day party Bacchanal Wine; guests can expect live jazz performances, extravagant charcuterie and cheese boards, more than 25 Old World wines, and limited-release beers from New Belgium Brewing Co. In keeping with Bacchanal's garden vibe, seating will be casual, colorful and communal, making you feel as though you're relaxing at a friend's backyard party — a custom that's always in style, no matter where you're from.

EXPAND Picturesque views and peach orchards in Palisade. Flickr/ Dave Wadsworth

Palisade Peach Festival

August 15-18

Riverbend Park, Palisade

$5-$10 admission

palisadepeachfest.com

Come August, every restaurant in Denver will have Palisade peaches on its menu — paired with feta, basil, bacon, honey...you name it. That's because there's nothing better than biting into a juicy peach when the weather's hot and the days are long. And you can go right to the source at this fair honoring the fruit that launched a thousand dirty text messages. Make the trip to the Western Slope to enjoy cooler climes, orchard tours, a free ice cream social, peach-eating contests, a peach barbecue throwdown, farm dinners, and bands on the charmingly named Peach Jam Stage. It just might change the way you look at the peach emoji.

EXPAND Don't miss the meat at RARE, this summer's cowtown chowdown. Courtesy of Citizen Rail

RARE: The Denver Steak Championships

August 15

Denver Performing Arts Complex

$110-$150

facebook.com

Denver was long considered a cowtown — if not by snooty coastal types, then affectionately and somewhat defiantly by its own denizens. While we've (mostly) left that moniker in the dust, there's no reason we should turn our backs on our heritage, particularly when it's so tasty. At this new festival, the top steakhouses in town will be firing up the grills and competing to sear the best steak in both traditional and creative categories; they're also hoping to win your vote by plying you with sophisticated cocktails designed to pair perfectly with meaty, medium-rare goodness. So honor Denver's cultural history: It's as juicy as that steak you're about to sink your teeth into.

EXPAND Don't pass up the pastor at Tacolandia. Danielle Lirette

Tacolandia

August 17

Civic Center Park

$25-$55

westwordtacolandia.com

We love tacos so much we've dedicated a whole festival to them. At Westword's fourth annual Tacolandia, you'll get unlimited tacos from over forty Denver taquerias, trucks and restaurants, with enough variety to satisfy you whether you're a fan of the classics — just meat, onion and cilantro — or you like your tortilla piled high with garnishes and sauces. This year, VIP ticket holders also get Sinaloa-style sushi from El Coco Pirata (think a shrimp and cucumber roll topped with cream cheese and tangy aguachile soy sauce) — but, really, everyone's a VIP when they're surrounded by the world's perfect handheld food.



For tasty news of more food events through the summer, go to westword.com/restaurants, and watch for our culinary calendars every Monday and Friday. Send information to cafe@westword.com.