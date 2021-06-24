Beer Calendar: Pride Beers Take Center Stage at Multiple Breweries

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The Denver Nuggets may have been swept out of the playoffs in depressing fashion, but Nikola Jokic’s big win as the NBA’s most valuable player is still cause for celebration, and for a toast — something that both WeldWerks Brewing and Breckenridge Brewery can help you make with a pair of beers honoring the Joker.

Sombor Shuffle, a limited-edition batch of WeldWerks’ flagship Juicy Bits hazy IPA, is named after Jokic’s signature move, a right-footed fading jump shot that is itself named for the player’s hometown in Serbia. It goes on tap Friday and will be sold in in cans from both the taproom and liquor stores.

Breckenridge Brewery, meanwhile, has released MVPils, a limited-edition pilsner available on draft and in cans to go from both the brewery’s main location in Littleton and its pub in Breckenridge. One dollar from every can sold will be donated to Kroenke Sports Charities, which helps “families, children, veterans and the disabled through the spirit and power of sports,” according to the brewery.

Breckenridge Brewery and its parent company, Anheuser Busch-InBev are major sponsors at Ball Arena; the Kroenke family owns both the arena and the team.

Keep reading to see craft-beer tappings and events into early July.

Bruz Beers

Thursday, June 24

Recently tapped: Bruz Beers is now pouring a new offering called Zeal that is made in collaboration with the local outpost of Blue Moon Brewing. "This is the first of our 'summerized' Belgian-style beers," the brewery says. "We decided to make an Abbey-style tripel, dry-hopped with New Zealand hops Nectaron and Wakatu. It’s tropical, citrusy, and very drinkable. Think IPA meets tripel." It is available at both Bruz locations.

EXPAND Ursula Brewery, like many others, released a Pride beer, along with T-shirts and stickers. Ursula Brewery

Friday, June 25

To celebrate Pride weekend, Factotum Brewhouse will tap Super Pride IPA, a beer that was made using the rare Super Pride hop variety from Australia. "We believe we literally got our hands on the last small remaining supply in the U.S.," the brewery says. "It is an Australian varietal similar in flavor and aroma to traditional American West Coast hops. And it has a really cool name." Proceeds from every beer sold will benefit Rainbow Alley, a "safe, brave space where LGBTQ youth (ages 11-21) and their allies find support and acceptance."

Strange Craft Beer Company serves up a Pride beer called Lil' Garage a Cream Ale, which was brewed with orange peel and vanilla. For every pint sold, the brewery will donate $2 to Inside Out Youth Service, which "empowers, educates, and advocates for LGBTQ+ youth in southern Colorado," Strange says.

Ursula Brewery also shows its Pride with All for Love, Love for All, a lime Kolsch brewed in collaboration with Goldspot Brewing. One dollar from every pint sold and every canned four-pack sold in the taproom will benefit One Colorado, an organization helping to create "a fair and just Colorado for LGBTQ Coloradans."

Little Machine Beer Company taps Gnarly Thrasher, a double New England-style IPA brewed with Lotus, El Dorado and Mosaic hops for a "radical assembly of two IPAs into one," the brewery says.

Sobremesa returns to Copper Kettle Brewing This 8.3 percent ABV strong pale ale is aged in tequila barrels with lime and agave. It is available on draft and in 19.2-ounce cans to go.

Luki Brewery in Arvada kicks off a series of Slushie Weekends, in which it will have slushie offerings for the entire family. Today, "adults can enjoy Lemon Lime Rocinante, a blended beverage featuring the brewery’s Rocinante Mexican Lager and lemon lime slushie," the brewery says. "Kids can also get in on the fun this weekend with lemon lime slushies, minus the alcohol, of course."

Loveland's Verboten Brewing releases The Good Stuff Piña Colada Hazy IPA. This summer seasonal was brewed with 21 pounds of real pineapple purée and twenty pounds of flaked toasted coconuts. It is available on draft and in canned four-packs to go.

EXPAND Chain Reaction Brewing

Saturday, June 26

Renegade Brewing celebrates its tenth year in business by tapping three different collaborations with three different local breweries: Grapefruit West Coast IPA with 14er Brewing; Habanero Guava Sour with Our Mutual Friend Brewing; and Spruce Tip Pilsner with Lady Justice Brewing. In addition, Renegade will give away special anniversary glassware to the first fifty guests; after that, the glasses will be $6 each.

Chain Reaction Brewing is relieved and proud (after the past fifteen months) to be celebrating its seventh anniversary with a Summer Camp-style party starting at noon, "where we can all hang out together, be a little silly and just have an all around good time with a couple wet cold craft beers in hand," the brewery says. Wear "your most totally awesome Summer Camp gear" and enjoy the release of Slaughtermelon Watermelon Ginger Wheat, the beer slushie machine, a T-shirt tie dye station, campfire songs and live music from 7 to 9 p.m.

Dos Luces Brewing, which specializes in corn and maguey-based gluten-free beers inspired by Pre-Columbian traditions, hosts the Festival of Inti Raymi, or Festival of the Sun, which takes place annually on the winter solstice in the southern hemisphere country of Peru. The brewery will release its newest Imperial Chicha, Túpac Amaru III with Peach, an 11 percent ABV chicha that was aged in peach brandy barrels with palo santo wood staves "to create a unique and complex flavor combination that has notes of vanilla, licorice, maltiness, and the sweetness of peach," the brewery says. In addition, there will be a rare vertical tasting of several vintages of this beer. See Dos Luces Brewing's Facebook page for details on the beers and everything else.

Hops & Pie Artisan Pizzeria hosts tap takeover by Iowa's famed Toppling Goliath Brewing. Beers on tap include Pompeii, Term Oil Coconut Monster Cookie, Term Oil Fluffernutter, Camp Shandyshore Lemon, Pseudo Sue and King Sue. There will also be live music on the patio parking lot from the Royal Aces and the Low.

Greeley's WeldWerks Brewing hosts an online ticket sale at 10 a.m. for the latest versions of its rare and highly sought-after Medianoche barrel-aged stouts. The first beer is Double Barrel Medianoche: Peach Brandy, which was aged in seven- to twelve-year-old bourbon barrels for eighteen months and then aged for another eighteen months in two peach brandy barrels, two vanilla extract bourbon barrels and one Cognac cask. It was then blended. The second beer is OWA Medianoche, which was aged in six- to-eight-year-old Weller wheated bourbon barrels.

Copper Kettle Brewing introduces Slushie Saturdays, which it plans to keep through the summer. "We will have frozen beer slushies that will differ in flavor/beer every weekend," the brewery says.

Join the Brew Hut home-brewing store in Aurora as it celebrates 26 years of "fostering a place of belonging for our community of homebrewers." First opened by Scott Newcomb, who later sold the sold the store to Kevin DeLange and Michele Redding — who also founded Dry Dock Brewing next door — the Brew Hut couldn't host its 25th last year, so 26 it is. "Like any good shindig, there will be food, live music, discounts, yard games, and of course, lots of beer," the store says. There will also be a "mini beer fest" vibe outdoors as the Brew Hut plays host to some of its former customers turned professional brewers and brewery owners. They include Bent Barley Brewing, Seedstock Brewery, Launch Pad Brewery, Lone Tree Brewing and others.

Celebrate Landlocked Ales' fourth anniversary today and tomorrow with a wide array of activities, including live music, raffles, a cornhole tournament, custom T-shirts and glassware, and numerous beer releases, including Bourbon Barrel Aged Incriminator Doppelbock, Pickled ’n Peeled Pickle Beer and many more.

Arvada on Tap, which takes place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Ralston Park Addition, features craft breweries, local food, vendors, live music and an amateur BBQ competition.

Goldspot Brewing

Sunday, June 27

Goldspot Brewing and Lady Justice Brewing will host the inaugural Big Queer Beerfest on Goldspot's patio, where at least ten local breweries will be pouring their Pride-specific brews. A dollar per every pour will go to an organization (selected by the individual brewery) that supports LGBTQ+ and/or BIPOC communities. All money raised will be matched by the hosts. Participating breweries so far include: Bruz Beers, Call to Arms Brewing, Comrade Brewing, the Empourium Brewing, Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, Baere Brewing, Wah Gwaan Brewing, Novel Strand Brewing, Ursula Brewery, Woods Boss Brewing and Goldspot.

Friday, July 2

Watermelon Hefe is back at Strange Craft Beer Company for the Fourth of July. “Celebrate the return of summer with watermelon in a glass,” Strange says. “Over 660 pounds of organic watermelon go into this bright, crisp and easy-drinking wheat brew." The What's Happening food truck will be on hand, and there will no doubt be some fireworks to watch from the patio.

Fiction Beer Company will release Fan Fiction: Short Story, the newest variant of its collaboration with the CO:NE IPA & Hazy Haze Facebook group. This version was brewed with Mosaic, Galaxy and Citra hops and then double-dry-hopped with Nelson Sauvin. Members of the group will get $1 off pins and $2 off four-packs at the taproom from 2 to 10 p.m. Fiction will also be selling a very limited amount of glassware at 6 p.m.

Little Machine Beer Company taps Flip Trick Old Skool Pale Ale. This one harks back to the days of traditional pale ales, as it was brewed with just Cascade hops.

Copper Kettle Brewing has canned its Freedom Kolsch for the first time for release today. The 4.7 percent ABV German-style beer “is clean and crisp with subtle fruit notes,” the brewery says.

EXPAND Baere Brewing

Saturday, July 3

Baere Brewing celebrates seven years in its cozy Broadway strip mall with a four-can, three-bottle release starting at noon. There will also be fun slushies and more.

Freedom Fest returns to Littleton’s Locavore Beer Works in its traditional format, with live music all afternoon, a tie-dye event, Brad’s Pit barbecue and, of course, the tapping of Jolly Farmer Watermelon Wheat, a summertime favorite at the brewery.

Friday, July 9

Little Machine Beer Company taps You Make Me Fuchsia Citrus Hibiscus Gose. “From the infamous experts of pink beer comes another pink beer. It’s like a collaboration between us and ourselves, because the Machine collabs with no one,” the brewery says.