Beer Calendar: West Coast IPAs and Father's Day Festivities

The Vail Craft Beer Classic may have been the only in-person beer fest in 2020, thanks to its distanced approach.

Last summer, in the midst of the pandemic, organizers of the Vail Craft Beer Classic decided to go ahead with their fourth annual festival, despite the fact that every other similar event had been canceled. They were able to do that by holding it outdoors in Vail's Ford Sculpture Park, breaking the festival into four sessions, significantly limiting the number of guests at each session, and by making sure that groups sat six feet apart from one another. Attendees had to wear masks when not at their designated seating area on the grass, while representatives of the participating breweries used single-serve cups and and wore masks and gloves.

Somehow, it worked. This year, festival organizer Team Player Productions is bringing back a few of the changes from 2020 — not because of mask or distancing restrictions, but because the VIP-like experience (read: no lines, better atmosphere) went over well, making the festival stand out from many other beer bashes.

The Classic takes place over four sessions on June 25-26, and although the second day, Saturday, is sold out, there are still some tickets for $64 per person remaining for Friday. More than forty breweries will be pouring "their most diverse and distinctive beers," Team Player Productions says, including a Tiki IPA from Cheluna Brewing, a Chardonnay Barrel-Aged Saison from Cabin Creek Brewing and the award-winning Deck Daze Wheat from Vail Brewing. There will also be non-alcoholic beers, ciders, hard seltzers and craft cocktails.

For some of these breweries, it will be their first time back at a festival in a long time. And it will likely be the first time back to a beer fest for the majority of the attendees. Whether more beer festival organizers end up taking a similar approach to future events remains to be seen — but it's shaping up to be an interesting summer.

Keep reading to see craft-beer tappings and events into late June.

Wednesday, June 16

Spangalang Brewery recently began canning a few of its beers and two of them are currently for sale at the taproom: Astro Blaster Pilsner and Cadillacs and Dinosaurs New England-style IPA.

Cerebral Brewing releases Elegant Variation, a 7.3 percent ABV West Coast-style IPA that was brewed with Cashmere, Mosaic, Simcoe, Citra and Galaxy hops. It is available on tap and in cans to go. The brewery will also have fresh batches of Muscle Memory Pale Ale, made with Citra, Idaho 7 and Motueka hops, and Paper Lantern, a crisp rice lager brewed with Saaz hops and coming in a 5.5 percent ABV.

Dry Dock Brewing taps two new sours as part of its Funk Month festivities. The first is Cassidae Black Currant, a saison fermented with Brettanomyces on blackcurrants in second-use cabernet barrels. The beer was also inoculated with lactobacillus and then blended with a mature sour red beer. The second is Cross Cultural, a low-ABV saison brewed with Pilsner and Munich malts, flaked oats and malted spelt. This beer was fermented with French and Dupont saison yeast strains and then re-fermented with Brettanomyces bruxellensis.

Thursday, June 17

Bruz Beers is ready for hot summer weather with the tapping of two new fruited summer beers "in two juicy varieties: Kiwi Grapefruit Blond Ale and Raspberry Lemonade Blond," the brewery says.

Friday, June 18

Woods Boss Brewing is participating in the renewed Makin' Noise Beer Project by releasing Rising Voyces DDH Hazy IPA, which was brewed with pink peppercorns and Calista, Citra and Centennial hops. Fifteen percent of sales from the beer will be donated to Project VOYCE, which advocates for "representative leadership for a more just and equitable society." It is available in cans and on draft.

Little Machine Beer Company taps Power Play when it opens at 11 a.m. This West Coast-style IPA was brewed with Lotus and Galaxy hops.

Diebolt Brewing brings back Colorado Greenback Session IPA in cans and on tap. "The beer was first brewed here at Diebolt over eight years ago. It’s seen multiple label changes from three different graphic designers. It’s had two different ABVs. It’s been packaged in printed cans, shrink wrapped cans, and labeled cans. The malt bills have been tweaked. The hops have been tweaked. And through all that, you guys still beg for it every year," the brewery says. "Light, clean, hoppy and refreshing. Colorado Greenback will lure you in with an incredible citrus, floral, piney aroma while the delicate malt profile dances briefly on the palate before moving to a dry, bitter, grapefruit ending. Not too hoppy, not too malty. Welcome back, Greenback. Thanks for being such a good sport all these years."

4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield releases two new beers on tap and in cans to go. Uprooted is a West Coast-style IPA brewed with Citra and Simcoe hops for notes of citrus, pine, and stone fruit. "We decocted the mash on this beer to bring more depth and flavor. The name Uprooted was inspired by the transplants that make their way from the West Coast to Colorado," the brewery says. The second beer, Galactic Tiki Bar, is a New England-style IPA brewed with Galaxy, Nelson Sauvin, Sabro and Motueka hops for notes of rich tropical fruits, citrus, coconut, and slight white-wine flavors.

Verboten Brewing in Loveland taps its version of an unusual style. "Eisbock is a stronger version of our Doppelbock that you achieve by partially freezing the Doppelbock and removing the ice water to concentrate the flavors and alcohol content," the brewery says. There will be a food truck on site as well.

Saturday, June 19

Wah Gwaan Brewing hosts its grand opening today. The Jamaican-inspired brewery founded by Jesse Brown and Harsha Maragh is located on West Eighth Avenue in the former Intrepid Sojourner space. It will feature beers, music, food trucks and a vibe inspired by the Caribbean.

Hops & Pie Artisan Pizzeria hosts Chicago's Half Acre Beer Company for a tap takeover featuring from Chicago Benthic, White Sangria Hut, Blueberry Loam, BA Big Hugs, Daisy Cutter, Tome and Smoking Gun. There will also be live music from Trouble Bound and the Al Capones in the restaurant's new parking lot-turned-patio.

River North Brewery is fueling tomorrow's Father’s Day celebrations with the release of a coffee and chocolate imperial porter dubbed Midnight Mocha. Using coffee from Bivouac Coffee in Evergreen, "Midnight Mocha is taking it to the extreme with this caffeinated porter," the brewery says. It is available at both taprooms.

New Belgium and Oskar Blues both have their own signature weenies, and now so does Aurora's Dry Dock Brewing. To celebrate, the brewery hosts its Summer Kickoff & Sausage Party, where it will debut Red Bird Farms' new Chicken Beer Bratwurst, which is made with Dry Dock Apricot Blonde Ale and apricot puree. Dry Dock will be grilling them up for free from noon to 4 p.m. while supplies last. The custom-made brat can also be found at King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico.

Barnett & Sons Brewing in Parker celebrates six years with specialty barrel-aged beer releases and food from Schnitzelwirt Truck. There will also be anniversary glassware.

Sunday, June 20

Seedstock Brewery is hosting its annual Father's Day Pig Roast alongside The G Wagon. Tickets are $30 and include a pound of pork, "an absurd amount of sides" and a cold Seedstock beer, the brewery says.

Oskar Blues Brewery debuts Death By Flapjacks English Porter in four-packs nationwide. The 6.5 percent ABV beer is part of the brewery's "Death By" series, which also includes Death By Coconut, Death By King Cake and Death By Affogato. The flapjack-inspired beer provides "a huge maple wakeup call," the brewery says. The beer also includes vanilla, nutmeg, fresh lemon peel and lactose.

Wednesday, June 23

Dry Dock Brewing finishes off its Funk Month by tapping Vino Agrio, which was aged for seven months in French oak barrels and then three months in a stainless steel vessel with an addition of Argentinian Malbec must. "It has jammy notes of blackberry and plum with balanced acidity and light oak notes," the brewery says.

Friday, June 25

To celebrate Pride weekend, Factotum Brewhouse will tap Super Pride IPA, a beer that was made using the rare Super Pride hop variety from Australia. "We believe we literally got our hands on the last small remaining supply in the U.S.," the brewery says. "It is an Australian varietal similar in flavor and aroma to traditional American West Coast hops. And it has a really cool name." Proceeds from every beer sold will benefit Rainbow Alley, a "safe, brave space where LGBTQ youth (ages 11-21) and their allies find support and acceptance."

Little Machine Beer Company taps Gnarly Thrasher, a double New England-style IPA brewed with Lotus, El Dorado and Mosaic hops for a "radical assembly of two IPAs into one," the brewery says.

Saturday, June 26

Renegade Brewing celebrates its tenth year in business by tapping three different collaborations with three different local breweries: Grapefruit West Coast IPA with 14er Brewing; Habanero Guava Sour with Our Mutual Friend Brewing; and Spruce Tip Pilsner with Lady Justice Brewing. In addition, Renegade will be giving away special anniversary glassware to the first fifty guests; after that, the glasses will be $6 each.

Dos Luces Brewing, which specializes in corn and maguey-based gluten-free beers inspired by Pre-Columbian traditions, hosts the Festival of Inti Raymi, or Festival of the Sun, which takes place annually on the winter solstice in the southern hemisphere country of Peru. The brewery will release its newest Imperial Chicha, Túpac Amaru III with Peach, an 11 percent ABV Chicha that was aged in peach brandy Barrels with Palo Santo wood staves "to create a unique and complex flavor combination that has notes of vanilla, licorice, maltiness, and the sweetness of peach," the brewery says. In addition, there will be a rare vertical tasting of several vintages of this beer. See Dos Luces Brewing's Facebook page for details on the beers and everything else.

Celebrate Landlocked Ales' fourth anniversary today and tomorrow with a wide array of activities, including live music, raffles, a cornhole tournament, custom T-shirts and glassware and numerous beer releases, including Bourbon Barrel Aged Incriminator Doppelbock, Pickled ’n Peeled Pickle Beer and many more.

Sunday, June 27

Goldspot Brewing and Lady Justice Brewing will host the inaugural Big Queer Beerfest on Goldspot's patio, where at least ten local breweries will be pouring their pride-specific brews. A dollar per every pour will go to an organization (selected by the individual brewery) that supports LGBTQ+ and/or BIPOC communities. All money raised will be matched by the hosts. Participating breweries so far include: Bruz Beers, Call to Arms Brewing, Comrade Brewing, the Empourium Brewing, Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, Baere Brewing, Wah Gwaan Brewing, Novel Strand Brewing, Ursula Brewery, Woods Boss Brewing and Goldspot.