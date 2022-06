This Is Not a Drill: Turkey and the Wolf Is Popping Up in Boulder for One Day Only

click to enlarge Can't make it to New Orleans? Catch Turkey & the Wolf in Boulder. Molly Martin

Thai cabbage salad with pig ear cracklin', roasted chili and coconut vinaigrette

Fried chicken pot pie

Collard Green Melt with Swiss cheese, pickled pepper dressing and coleslaw

Ice cream sandwich with cookies & cream, peanuts and Cheez-Its

Sometimes a certain eatery gets a whole lot of hype but the actual food from said eatery is straight disappointment. Not so with New Orleans sandwich darling Turkey and the Wolf , which made a big national splash whennamed it the best new restaurant in America in 2017.A sandwich shop? Best new restaurant? Indeed. The place soon had long lines as chef Mason Hereford suddenly welcomed every food-loving tourist visiting NOLA. The excitement around Turkey and the Wolf was still in full swing when I visited in 2019 and ordered, among other things, the much-lauded collard green melt. The hype was real.Sloppy and savory and swimming in sauce and cheese with the most tender, flavorful collards holding everything together, this was a sandwich I've literally dreamed about since. And now you can taste it without a trek to New Orleans — if you act fast.Hereford will be at Pizzeria Locale Boulder (1730 Pearl Street) on Wednesday, July 13, for a one-night-only takeover inspired by his upcoming cookbook,. Dining room reservation slots are almost full, but there are a handful of pizza bar reservations still available.Tickets are $66 and include a four-course menu (yes, the collard green melt is on there) and a signed copy of the cookbook; beverages, tax, event fee and gratuity are excluded. Reservations are available on Tock The full menu includes:A collaborative pizza inspired by Turkey and the Wolf's Italian sandwich and suggested wine pairings will also be available.