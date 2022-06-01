Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

This Is Not a Drill: Turkey and the Wolf Is Popping Up in Boulder for One Day Only

June 1, 2022 12:51PM

The collard green melt from Turkey & the Wolf is deserving of the hype.
The collard green melt from Turkey & the Wolf is deserving of the hype. Molly Martin
Sometimes a certain eatery gets a whole lot of hype but the actual food from said eatery is straight disappointment. Not so with New Orleans sandwich darling Turkey and the Wolf, which made a big national splash when Bon Appétit named it the best new restaurant in America in 2017.

A sandwich shop? Best new restaurant? Indeed. The place soon had long lines as chef Mason Hereford suddenly welcomed every food-loving tourist visiting NOLA. The excitement around Turkey and the Wolf was still in full swing when I visited in 2019 and ordered, among other things, the much-lauded collard green melt. The hype was real.

Sloppy and savory and swimming in sauce and cheese with the most tender, flavorful collards holding everything together, this was a sandwich I've literally dreamed about since. And now you can taste it without a trek to New Orleans — if you act fast.
click to enlarge Can't make it to New Orleans? Catch Turkey & the Wolf in Boulder. - MOLLY MARTIN
Can't make it to New Orleans? Catch Turkey & the Wolf in Boulder.
Molly Martin

Hereford will be at Pizzeria Locale Boulder (1730 Pearl Street) on Wednesday, July 13, for a one-night-only takeover inspired by his upcoming cookbook, Turkey and the Wolf: Flavor Trippin' in New Orleans. Dining room reservation slots are almost full, but there are a handful of pizza bar reservations still available.

Tickets are $66 and include a four-course menu (yes, the collard green melt is on there) and a signed copy of the cookbook; beverages, tax, event fee and gratuity are excluded. Reservations are available on Tock.

The full menu includes:
  • Thai cabbage salad with pig ear cracklin', roasted chili and coconut vinaigrette
  • Fried chicken pot pie
  • Collard Green Melt with Swiss cheese, pickled pepper dressing and coleslaw
  • Ice cream sandwich with cookies & cream, peanuts and Cheez-Its
A collaborative pizza inspired by Turkey and the Wolf's Italian sandwich and suggested wine pairings will also be available.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation