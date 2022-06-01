This Is Not a Drill: Turkey and the Wolf Is Popping Up in Boulder for One Day Only

A sandwich shop? Best new restaurant? Indeed. The place soon had long lines as chef Mason Hereford suddenly welcomed every food-loving tourist visiting NOLA. The excitement around Turkey and the Wolf was still in full swing when I visited in 2019 and ordered, among other things, the much-lauded collard green melt. The hype was real.
Sloppy and savory and swimming in sauce and cheese with the most tender, flavorful collards holding everything together, this was a sandwich I've literally dreamed about since. And now you can taste it without a trek to New Orleans — if you act fast.
Hereford will be at Pizzeria Locale Boulder (1730 Pearl Street) on Wednesday, July 13, for a one-night-only takeover inspired by his upcoming cookbook, Turkey and the Wolf: Flavor Trippin' in New Orleans. Dining room reservation slots are almost full, but there are a handful of pizza bar reservations still available.
Tickets are $66 and include a four-course menu (yes, the collard green melt is on there) and a signed copy of the cookbook; beverages, tax, event fee and gratuity are excluded. Reservations are available on Tock.
The full menu includes:
- Thai cabbage salad with pig ear cracklin', roasted chili and coconut vinaigrette
- Fried chicken pot pie
- Collard Green Melt with Swiss cheese, pickled pepper dressing and coleslaw
- Ice cream sandwich with cookies & cream, peanuts and Cheez-Its